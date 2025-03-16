ASUS, the maker of the popular ROG Ally, is reportedly partnering with Microsoft to make an Xbox gaming handheld.

What a week for news it has been! Our exclusive report about an Xbox gaming handheld turned heads, while Microsoft adding support for Copilot to GroupMe caused head scratches.

Add in soon-to-be-stranded Windows 10 PCs being pitched a chance to switch to ChromeOS, and you have a fun week in the world of tech.

Here are all the biggest headlines from the past week from the worlds of Windows and Microsoft.

Xbox gaming handheld

Microsoft and ASUS are reportedly working together on an Xbox gaming handheld. This concept imagines what that device could look like. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

For years, people have wondered if Microsoft would make a gaming handheld device. And while we won't get the fabled Xbox gaming handheld made by Microsoft just yet, we're getting something awfully close.

Our Managing Editor Jez Corden exclusively revealed Xbox's hardware plans for the next few years, including details on an Xbox gaming handheld being made by a partnership between ASUS and Microsoft.

Xbox "Project Kennan" is a device similar to the ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go. ASUS is making the device and plans to blend ASUS design with the look of an Xbox.

RELATED: Xbox "Project Kennan" gaming handheld: Everything we know so far 🎮

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Corden, Project Kennan will run PC games, meaning exclusive Xbox console titles are off the table.

Between Xbox Play Anywhere, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, many games are available on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

Stuck Windows 10 PCs and ChromeOS

ChromeOS is a potential alternative for millions of PC owners with devices that are about to get stuck on Windows 10. (Image credit: Future)

Recently, Google shared a list of ways that it has optimized ChromeOS for Microsoft 365. Those improvements could be enough to convince people to try a Chromebook or other device powered by Google's lightweight operating system.

The best Chromebooks range from affordable devices that can handle the basics to more premium devices with touch screens. You can also turn your old Windows PC into a Chromebook, though there are limits when it comes to which devices are supported.

With Windows 11 having strict minimum requirements, millions of PCs will get stuck on Windows 10 later this year. Rather than purchase a new device or run an unsupported OS, some people will have the option to convert their PC.

GroupMe integrates with Copilot

GroupMe's latest feature helps improve your chats by integrating Copilot into the app. (Image credit: Future)

In somewhat surprising news, Microsoft announced an integration between GroupMe and Copilot this week.

The messaging app GroupMe has been around for well over a decade and Microsoft has owned it since 2011, but the app does not receive much public-facing focus.

GroupMe has a niche following, especially among college students. Now, those students and any other users of GroupMe can enhance their chats with Copilot.

The timing of the announcement is somewhat ironic, since Microsoft just announced plans to end Skype support later this year. Skype purchased GroupMe in 2011, but it will now reach its end of life before the app it once owned.

Microsoft 50th Anniversary Event

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

To commemorate the event, the tech giant will hold a special event on April 4, 2025. At the event, Microsoft will make new AI and Copilot announcements.

We don't know much about what will be announced, specifically, but we do know Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman will present on stage.

Since the focus of the event is Microsoft's 50th anniversary, it seems unlikely the company will make a massive announcement, but Nadella and Suleyman might surprise us.

Gaming on Snapdragon X PCs

Epic Games and Qualcomm are working on an upgrade to Easy Anti Cheat to add support for Snapdragon X PCs. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Snapdragon X PCs do many things well, but gaming on the devices can be a mixed bag. Even though some Snapdragon X processors can handle games, there are some limits on the platform due to those chips being built on ARM64 architecture.

One of the biggest roadblocks is that Snapdragon X PCs generally do not get along well with anti-cheat software. That's about to change thanks to a partnership between Qualcomm and Epic Games.

Epic Games said the following on adding support for Snapdragon X PCs:

"Hundreds of today’s multiplayer games—including Fortnite—rely on Easy Anti-Cheat to counter hacking and cheating in multiplayer PC games. In addition to releasing Windows on Snapdragon anti-cheat support for Fortnite we will bring this support to developers through an Epic Online Services SDK release. This will enable developers using Easy Anti-Cheat to bring this compatibility to their own games. "

Support for anti-cheat software could go a long way in improving the gaming experience on Snapdragon X PCs. Hopefully the partnership between Epic Games and Qualcomm is a sign of things to come.

Windows Central Podcast

Could we see the future of Windows and Copilot next month? | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 03/13/25 - YouTube Watch On

If you prefer to listen to your news roundups, our Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden go in-depth on the latest topics in tech each week during the Windows Central Podcast.

This week they discussed the future of Windows and Copilot, our exclusive report on Xbox "Project Kennan," and much more.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Pocket Casts

Subscribe via RSS

Reviews

Our expert called the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 the "Surface Pro on steroids." (Image credit: Windows Central)

Each week our experts go hands-on with laptops, tablets, games, and more. From a "Surface Pro on steroids" to a mini PC with support for AMD and NVIDIA desktop GPUs, our latest collection of reviews includes several unique devices.

Deals of the Week

We here at Windows Central dislike overpaying for tech. I bet you feel the same way. That's why we keep an eye out for the best deals on laptops, games, monitors, accessories, and more.

This week we found a bundle that gets you a free Meta Quest 3S and a big discount on WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition.