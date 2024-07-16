Add a wireless number pad to your PC this Prime Day with these 4 unmissable deals!

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means now is your chance to buy some new PC accessories that you normally wouldn't because of their price. Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can help themselves to a number of great deals on wireless number pads, which are incredibly useful for anyone who works in finances, or accounting, or needs extra keys to bind to in a video game.

Not every PC has a number pad, so a wireless number pad is a great way to add one to your existing setup. They're very affordable (more so now Prime Day is here) and are universally compatible with most PCs thanks to Bluetooth or a dedicated dongle. Here's our roundup of the best wireless number pad deals happening this Prime Day!

havit Bluetooth Number Pad | was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon



This wireless number pad is top rated on Amazon, and features a 26-key layout that include tab, backspace, and a shortcut for opening calculator. It connects via Bluetooth, recharges with USB-C, and is compatible with Windows and Mac. ✅ Great for: Accounting, finances, equations. ❌ Avoid if: You don't have Bluetooth or need dedicated arrow keys.

iClever Number Pad | was $27.99 now $22.39 at Amazon



If you're looking for a number pad with a little more flare, the iClever is a great choice. It includes a full-sized number pad in addition to up full-sized arrow keys, page up and down, insert, home, delete, and end keys. Plus, you can pair it to multiple PCs and switch between them with ease. Plus, it's made out of aluminum! ✅ Great for: High quality materials, full sized arrow keys, gamers. ❌ Avoid if: You need a small number pad.

Foloda Wireless Number Pad | was $27.99 now $22.39 at Amazon



If you have a PC that doesn't support Bluetooth (or just don't want to use it) this wireless keypad from Foloda should fit the bill. It uses a dedicated 2.4GHz USB-A dongle to connect to your computer, giving it a direct connection without Bluetooth. ✅ Great for: PCs with poor or no Bluetooth. ❌ Avoid if: You don't have spare ports for the dedicated dongle.

Macally Bluetooth Number Pad | was $24.99 now $20.99 at Amazon



The Macally Bluetooth Number Pad features a minimalistic design with 35-keys, including up, down, left, and right keys along with backspace. It even has an LED indicator for when power is low, and is compatible with all modern platforms. ✅ Great for: Accounting, finances, and equations. ❌ Avoid if: You don't like the small arrow keys.

What is a wireless number pad for?

A wireless number pad is a versatile tool designed to enhance productivity in tasks that often involve the entry of numerical data. Not all PCs come with a dedicated number pad, and so a wireless number pad can be used to add one to any computer, whether it be Windows or Mac, with the additional keys needed to streamline numerical data input.

People who work in accounting or finance will likely require a number pad of some kind to be able to do their job, as punching in numbers and doing equations with a keyboard is easier with a dedicated numeric layout. The ergonomic design of a wireless number pad also means you can position it anywhere you want, whether that be on the left or right side of your keyboard.

Number pads are also handy outside of number entry. Gamers can make use of number pads in a number of ways, such as binding specific keys to a command or action within a video game. You could have a weapon wheel mapped to your most commonly used weapons on the number pad which gives you an advantage in first-person multiplayer games.

