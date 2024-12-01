Boost your laptop or Copilot+ PC with this monster Thunderbolt 4 USB dock from Satechi, a deal for $30 less this Cyber Monday / Black Friday

Black Friday felt like a flash in the pan this year, but there are some really stellar deals that you can still get your hands on. If you're like me and struggling with the lack of ports on your PC or laptop, you might want to take advantage of this deal that can save $30 on the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub from Best Buy, now just $139.

My desktop PC serves me well as a multipurpose device for gaming, work, and hobbies like digital art. That means my desktop is bogged down with monitors, drawing tablets, and game controllers, not to mention other items like my smartphone, key lights, and recording equipment. All that gear needs a port to plug into, but my Phanteks case only offers so many. I could cough up a couple hundred bucks for a new case with more ports, but that only solves the problem for my desktop and leaves my port-deprived laptop in the cold.

The solution, then, is a multipurpose hub like the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub from Best Buy. This hub is a creative techie's dream, capable of supporting a single 8K (4320p) display with a refresh of 30 Hz or dual 4K (2160p) displays with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and offering data transfer rates of 40 Gbps.

Unfortunately, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub doesn't have DisplayPort or HDMI support, so we're limited to USB connections here. There are three Thunderbolt 4 connections available in all, and one USB-A 3.2 port. The hub offers more than enough bandwidth for video and data and is also backward compatible with USB-4 and USB-C 1 and 2 alike. The dock is capable of charging up to 60W to the host device and provides an additional 15W of charging via each of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Phones, drawing tablets, LED lighting—plug it all in, and you're good to go with this dock.

While Apple was the earliest adopter of the Thunderbolt ports, these nifty hubs do also work on Windows PCs. However, the Satechi hub is limited to only working with Windows PCs that support Thunderbolt 4. It is not compatible with Thunderbolt 3 systems. If you're running an older desktop or laptop, you may want to consider checking out some of the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops, instead.