Why you should ONLY consider a Copilot+ PC around Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It's the season for great discounts, and with Cyber Monday taking over from Black Friday with extended deals and new savings, there isn't much time left to take advantage of the (potentially) hundreds of dollars you could save on a new PC if you buy one TODAY. There are hundreds of great PC deals out there, but I'm here to tell you to ignore ALL of them unless it's for a Copilot+ PC.

Here's why.

1. Exclusive features

Windows Recall running on a Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Copilot+ PCs already have a small handful of exclusive features, which is only going to grow as time goes on. Microsoft is committed to building new features into Windows 11 and beyond that will only work on Copilot+ PCs, and so you're putting yourself as a disadvantage by not buying a Copilot+ PC for your next device.

Right now, Copilot+ PCs have the following exclusive features:

Auto Super Resolution (Better FPS in games)

Advanced Windows Studio Effects

On-device language translation

Image generation in Paint and Photos

These features are relatively minor, but Microsoft has already announced more features coming in 2025 that will really begin to elevate Copilot+ PCs above the rest of the PC space.

Windows Recall

Better and more reliable Windows search with AI

Click To Do

Better NPU support for third-party apps

It's the features and capabilities above that will really begin to separate Copilot+ PCs from non-Copilot+ PCs. For years, people have complained about Windows Search being bad or broken, and Microsoft is finally going to fix it with AI, but only on Copilot+ PCs, as those are the only ones capable of running Microsoft's AI models with their built-in NPUs.

Windows Recall and Click To Do are the first truly productive AI features I've used. I've been using it since the preview dropped, and I don't think I can go back to using a Windows PC without Recall now. I'm already gearing up to sell my desktop PC that won't ever get Recall because it's not a Copilot+ PC.

Recall lets you go back in time and view everything you've ever done on your computer with ease. It's essentially a backup tool that uses AI to make sure you never lose anything again. It's already come in clutch a few times, and I'm so glad it's being built into Windows on Copilot+ PCs.

Apps are also only going to get more capable as they add support for Copilot+ PCs built-in NPU. Right now, very few apps support it, but Adobe and many other big-name developers have vowed to begin supporting NPU performance over the coming months, which means Windows apps are only going to get better on Copilot+ PCs.

If you want the very best Copilot+ PC you can buy right now, we think it's the Surface Laptop 7. And this deal means you can get one for just $849 right now.

2. Better baseline specs

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processors make Copilot+ PCs more affordable. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to exclusive features, all Copilot+ PCs, whether that be from Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm, feature a higher set of baseline specifications compared to non-Copilot+ PCs. You can find flagship Windows laptops that are not Copilot+ PCs with ONLY 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, sometimes for nearly $1,000 or even more. Copilot+ PCs ensure that even entry-level devices must include 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

That means under the Copilot+ umbrella, you can find PCs for around $700 with at least 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, which was pretty much unheard of before Copilot+ PCs came along. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get the Dell Inspiron 14 with a Snapdragon X Plus SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for just $699. Incredible value.

If you like the idea of a 2-in-1 and are interested in ensuring it's a Copilot+ PC, you can't go wrong with the Surface Pro 11 for just $849 with this incredible deal from Best Buy:

3. Genuine performance and efficiency gap

Intel's Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' mobile processors during fabrication. (Image credit: Intel)

There's quite a big jump up in performance from Intel Core Ultra Series 1 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Core Ultra 2 is the first Intel chip capable of Copilot+ PC features, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series and AMD Ryzen AI 9 series. This first wave of Copilot+ PC chips is a huge jump in performance and efficiency over what came before, so much so that they compete rather well with Apple Silcion, which is found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Better performance and efficiency mean more capable laptops with longer battery life. An Intel Core Ultra 1 laptop will not be as capable or last as long as a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptop, for example. And because these Copilot+ PCs aren't any more expensive than existing last-gen chips, there's literally no reason not to get one right now.

If you're on a tighter budget but still want a great screen and elegant design, the HP OmniStudio X can be had for just $799 right now, and that's a steal for a flagship processor and display.

4. AI isn't a fad

Windows 11 with Copilot+ activating Click to Do. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Up until now, it's been easy to dismiss AI features and functionality as gimmicky, useless, and basically a fad. But over the next year and with Copilot+ PCs, that's slowly beginning to change. Features like Windows Recall and AI in Search are going to change how we use computers, and this is just the start.

Microsoft has many more AI features planned that will only work on Copilot+ PCs, designed to enhance your productivity and workflows within Windows. If you buy a non-Copilot+ PC today, there may be a feature that arrives in Windows in the next year or two that you wish you could use but won't be able to because you chose not to grab an excellent Copilot+ PC today.

The Dell Inspiron 14 is the cheapest Copilot+ PC we've seen on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at just $600. That's an incredible buy for great performance, all-day battery life, and guaranteed access to new features in the future.

5. You aren't saving money with a non-Copilot+ PC

Intel's older Core processors can't offer Copilot+ features. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I think the biggest reason to get a Copilot+ PC is that you're not really saving any money by not getting one. If your price range is $600 or above, you might as well consider a Copilot+ PC, as they exist quite comfortably in this price bracket. Unless you need something specific that Copilot+ PCs aren't available with yet, there's no reason not to get one.

For example, first-generation Intel Core Ultra laptops can still be found for anywhere between $600 and $2,000, even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Why would you spend that much money on a laptop that won't be able to take advantage of upcoming Windows features when you can spend that same amount of cash on a Copilot+ PC that's both more powerful and better value for money?

If you're looking for a laptop in the $600 price range, the Dell Inspiron 14 is for you. If you need something that costs $800, there's the HP OmniBook X. If you want something in the $1,000 price range, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. If you want something even more expensive, there's the Dell XPS 13 or Lenovo Yoga Slim x7. There's simply a Copilot+ PC available at every major price milestone.

If you want a really big screen on your Copilot+ PC, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is the one to go for. It can be had for just $699 right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal on a Copilot+ PC with a screen this size.

