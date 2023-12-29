Got some gifted holiday cash burning a hole in your wallet? How about treating yourself to the BEST Xbox headset you can buy while it's on sale for $65 off

Got some gifted holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket? Treat yourself to the crème de la crème of Xbox headsets at an unbeatable price. For a limited time, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, renowned as one of the top gaming headsets in the business, is now up for grabs at just $285 on Newegg. Unlock this exclusive deal with a $65 discount code, saving you even more than it did during the Black Friday frenzy.

Act fast, though, as this is one of the most popular headsets we have ever written about at Windows Central, and it's always.in demand.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox, PC) | was $349.99 now $285 at Newegg using discount code SSCZ2523 This premium Xbox and PC gaming headset is a true marvel. Capable of connecting up two swappable devices with separate USB ports, and mixing in sound sources between one USB and one Bluetooth signal, this headset is as versatile as it is powerful. Great sound, great quality, and epic features.



A powerful digital audio controller makes configuration seamless and easy, complete with hot-swappable batteries to ensure you're never out of juice. This is just a stunning product and one we can't recommend enough.

More great deals

Why choose the Steelseries over the Turtle Beach?

(Image credit: Jez Corden Windows Central)

Despite recently surrendering its top spot to the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, currently priced at $299.99 on Amazon, the Arctis Nova Pro remains a top of the crop choice for Xbox gaming, and one I personally prefer due to it's more lightweight design. Our expert awarded it a perfect 5/5 score for its meticulously detailed soundstage, impeccable design, and the inclusion of a Hi-Fi DAC for superior audio performance and personalized headset settings.

Now, with a rare discount, the wireless Arctis Nova Pro comes loaded with advanced features like Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, making it an enticing choice for those chasing the pinnacle of audio experiences in Xbox gaming.

Even though it may have given up its throne on our best Xbox headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, with its reduced price, offers a premium gaming experience that includes a fantastic DAC with a built-in OLED display, unparalleled sound and microphone quality, and a comfortable fit for marathon gaming sessions. At a $65 discount, this is an irresistible deal for anyone in the market for a top-tier Xbox gaming headset.

But, be quick – this offer won't last long. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Wireless is in high demand, and discounts like these are a rare find. We are regularly asked to find deals on it, and Newegg is notorious for pulling popular deals fast.