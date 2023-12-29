Got some gifted holiday cash burning a hole in your wallet? How about treating yourself to the BEST Xbox headset you can buy while it's on sale for $65 off
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a premium headset for people who value the best in audio quality you can get, and you can get $65 off right now for a very limited time with this discount code.
Got some gifted holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket? Treat yourself to the crème de la crème of Xbox headsets at an unbeatable price. For a limited time, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, renowned as one of the top gaming headsets in the business, is now up for grabs at just $285 on Newegg. Unlock this exclusive deal with a $65 discount code, saving you even more than it did during the Black Friday frenzy.
Act fast, though, as this is one of the most popular headsets we have ever written about at Windows Central, and it's always.in demand.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox, PC) | was
$349.99 now $285 at Newegg using discount code SSCZ2523
This premium Xbox and PC gaming headset is a true marvel. Capable of connecting up two swappable devices with separate USB ports, and mixing in sound sources between one USB and one Bluetooth signal, this headset is as versatile as it is powerful. Great sound, great quality, and epic features.
A powerful digital audio controller makes configuration seamless and easy, complete with hot-swappable batteries to ensure you're never out of juice. This is just a stunning product and one we can't recommend enough.
✅Perfect for: A flawless gaming and audio experience across Xbox and Windows PC devices.
❌Avoid if: You need a headset that will also do content creation, as the microphone could be better here.
👀Alternative deal: Turtle Beach Stealth Pro was
$329.99 now $299.99 at Amazon
🫖UK DEAL: was
£329.99 now £319 at Currys
💰Price check: $319 at Best Buy
🔍Hands-on review: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review
More great deals
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD | was
$27.99now $14.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Quick Charging Stand | was
$39.99now $26.99 at Amazon
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset | was
$149.99now $69.99 at Amazon
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Headset | was
$179.99now $99.99 at Amazon
- 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox | was
$119.99
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Mouse | was
$169.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
- Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 2-pack | was
$299.99now $179.99 at Best Buy
- ASUS ROG Ally | was
$599.99now $399.99 at Best Buy
Why choose the Steelseries over the Turtle Beach?
Despite recently surrendering its top spot to the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, currently priced at $299.99 on Amazon, the Arctis Nova Pro remains a top of the crop choice for Xbox gaming, and one I personally prefer due to it's more lightweight design. Our expert awarded it a perfect 5/5 score for its meticulously detailed soundstage, impeccable design, and the inclusion of a Hi-Fi DAC for superior audio performance and personalized headset settings.
Now, with a rare discount, the wireless Arctis Nova Pro comes loaded with advanced features like Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, making it an enticing choice for those chasing the pinnacle of audio experiences in Xbox gaming.
Even though it may have given up its throne on our best Xbox headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, with its reduced price, offers a premium gaming experience that includes a fantastic DAC with a built-in OLED display, unparalleled sound and microphone quality, and a comfortable fit for marathon gaming sessions. At a $65 discount, this is an irresistible deal for anyone in the market for a top-tier Xbox gaming headset.
But, be quick – this offer won't last long. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Wireless is in high demand, and discounts like these are a rare find. We are regularly asked to find deals on it, and Newegg is notorious for pulling popular deals fast.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.