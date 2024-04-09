The best PC gaming headset that I still use every day now has an Xbox version, and it's awesome

During my time at Windows Central, I've reviewed dozens of products and games, and only a handful have earned a perfect 5/5. It makes sense that to earn a "perfect" score, a device or product needs to be incredible in every category and stand out from its competition in some way. One such product is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), a wireless PC gaming headset so good that I still use it every single day — even after reviewing many other headsets.

At GDC 2024 in San Francisco, I got an opportunity to meet with Razer and go hands-on with a new wireless gaming headset, and it was one of the most exciting parts of my GDC trip. The BlackShark V2 Pro is finally getting a dedicated console version, and it takes everything amazing from the PC version I already know and love. I have the Xbox version in for review, of course, but those who need no other convincing need not wait — the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox is already available for $199.99 at Razer.

Razer at GDC: The headset we already love

Side-by-side, it's practically impossible to tell which headset is which. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

What to know • Price: $199.99 at Razer

• Drivers: Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm

• Driver specs: 12-28,000Hz frequency response, 32ohms impedance, Tempest 3D w/ PlayStation / Windows Sonic w/ Xbox & PC

• Microphone: HyperClear Super Wideband

• Mic specs: 100-10,000Hz frequency response, condenser mic, unidirectional, internal & external pop filters, detachable, 32,000Hz sampling rate

• Connectivity: Wireless via Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle (Xbox/PlayStation & PC), wireless via Bluetooth 5.2 (all Bluetooth platforms)

• Features: AAC & SBC Bluetooth audio codecs, onboard audio profiles & esports tuned profiles, Smart Switch button, up to 70 hours battery life (PC), up to 48 hours battery life (Xbox/PlayStation)

• Weight: 320g (0.71lbs)

In my Razer Blade 18 (2024) hands-on from GDC, I regularly talked about familiarity. In that case, it was because Razer's latest high-end gaming laptop outwardly changed little from its predecessor. In this case, that sense of familiarity is because the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox is in practically all ways utterly identical to the its PC-specific counterpart. In fact, you can go ahead and read my glowing Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review for all the in-depth information you could need on this headset.

The overall design and even internal hardware are indistinguishable. You still get the iconic pilot-inspired rounded matte plastic design with the thin steel headband sliders, textured cushions, protruding volume dial, and subtle headband stitching. On the inside, Razer's 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, and that glorious Razer HyperClear Super Wideband detachable microphone ensure a premium and performant experience.

Even the weight and expected battery life (a comfy 320g and up to 70 hours, respectively) are identical between the BlackShark V2 Pro PC and console versions. As such, I can say with great confidence that users can expect a similarly incredible gaming experience with this headset, an assurance that's further bolstered by the hands-on time I've gotten with Razer at GDC and with my review sample at home. Everything I love from the BlackShark V2 Pro I reviewed last year is here, except the best wireless PC gaming headset now works with Xbox.

And that comes with some extra perks... And a few downsides.

Razer at GDC: New features for Xbox

PC support is here, but gaining console features seems to mean losing PC ones. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

One of my only criticisms of the original Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) was that it lacked any Xbox support and only worked with PlayStation via Bluetooth. It's absolutely a PC-centric headset, and that includes the esports-tuned audio profiles for games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant. Razer has now delivered what I asked for, and very little has changed about the headset. That doesn't mean nothing has, though.

For one, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro now uses a USB Type-C Razer HyperSpeed Wireless dongle rather than a blocky USB Type-A adapter, with a Type-C to Type-A cable in the box for device compatibility. The PlayStation version is just a simple dongle, while the Xbox version is a little thicker and features a switch to change between Xbox and PC wireless inputs. Like before, Bluetooth is still here as an alternative option (especially for other platforms like mobile devices and Nintendo Switch), but there's still no simultaneous multi-device audio mixing.

When you're connected, the experience is also largely the same. The volume dial is fully functional, as is the Smart Switch button that lets you toggle between HyperSpeed and Bluetooth connections with a double press, switch between standard and esports audio profiles with a long press, and rotate between each individual audio profile with single presses. On Xbox, you can also use the volume dial as a game and chat mixer by double pressing the power button first, a function that's not available on PlayStation.

Image 1 of 7 Razer certainly made its latest headset look epic. (Image credit: Razer) I can confirm it looks just like this next to my Xbox Series X. Eerie green light and all. (Image credit: Razer) The V2 Pro is still a big fan of sitting perfectly flat on its side. (Image credit: Razer) Look at that gorgeous stitching and comfy cushions! (Image credit: Razer) Yes, it also comes in white, which is the version that I got. (Image credit: Razer)

All of this works great, just as I expected. On the console version, however, there are only three esports audio profiles: Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. There's one custom audio profile you can tweak yourself, but there's still no way to customize the game profiles. At least everything is onboard, so there's no added software needed to use any of these features. If you want to customize your headset, you can use the Razer Audio App on mobile devices — Xbox also has the Razer Audio Setup app, which works well in my limited testing (PlayStation platform limitations mean Razer can't bring their audio app to the console).

Unfortunately, though, this headset's major weakness is that it loses a lot of its PC-centric support. It still works with PC but lacks Razer Synapse support, so you won't be able to tweak the headset's settings through your gaming PC. There's also no THX Spatial Audio support, with the headset relying on Windows Sonic on Xbox and PC (yes, that also means no Dolby Atmos support). You'll have to wait for my full Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox review for all the details on the full headset experience.

Razer at GDC: A cheaper, wired version too

If you'd rather be without this (or simply want to save money), Razer has an option for you there, too. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Something Razer did not tell me about or show me in GDC but did in the accompanying press materials is the existence of another Xbox-bound Razer headset. The Razer BlackShark V2 X is the considerably more affordable, wired alternative to the BlackShark V2 Pro, saving you a hefty sum of cash on an esports-centric gaming experience.

I haven't had hands-on time with this headset, but it does look to be practically identical to its PC counterpart, meaning you can expect solid surround sound quality and performance in exchange for an always-present wired and largely reduced build quality. It works with almost everything and has a 3.5mm audio jack, too, so you really don't have to stress about which device you want to game on.

Image 1 of 3 The V2 X clearly sacrifices design refinement and build quality to hit its price point. (Image credit: Razer) For many, though, the savings will be more than worth the compromises. (Image credit: Razer) It's still a competitive gaming headset designs for titles like Call of Duty and Apex Legends. (Image credit: Razer)

Just a quick recap: the Razer BlackShark V2 X for console boasts Razer's 50mm TriForce drivers, a Razer HyperClear cardioid mic, memory foam cushions with simply leatherette fabric, a volume dial and mic mute switch, and a feather-light 240g of weight. Of course, there's no internal battery to worry about here. You can pick up the Razer BlackShark V2 X for Xbox for $49.99 at Razer starting today.

Razer did not announce a Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed (a more affordable mid-range alternative to the V2 Pro) for consoles today, sadly, but there's always the chance we'll see that in the future to round out the lineup and give players options in every price bracket.

Razer at GDC: Available to purchase now

I can't wait to dive more completely into the console version of the BlackShark V2 Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Maybe I should've been more excited about the Razer Blade 18 when meeting with Razer at GDC, but playing a match of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on an Xbox Series X while wearing the headset that has helped me win so many games of Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant made me incredibly happy. Razer didn't take this opportunity to really improve anything about the BlackShark V2 Pro, but that's okay — I had very little to complain about in my initial review.

I'll be doing a lot of testing to ensure that the quality and performance I expect match the PC version of this headset, so stay tuned to Windows Central for my full review of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox. Right now, though, my impressions are very positive. I can tell this isn't quite the perfect solution I wanted it to be, though; ideally, I wouldn't have to sacrifice some PC-specific features to gain console support, I still have very limited control over the onboard audio profiles and voice prompts, and multi-source audio mixing isn't here, either.

When gaming sounds this good, though, I find any criticisms falling by the wayside. Even after a few hours, I found myself having a blast gaming with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox, and I can't wait to use them even more. There's a very good chance this headset will firmly land on our list of the best Xbox headsets in the future. You don't have to wait for my review, though — the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox is available now for $199.99 at Razer, and it'll help you get an edge over your opponents.