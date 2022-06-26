Save $50 on the HyperX CloudX Flight wireless headset for Xbox

Today only you can get the HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset on sale for $109.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The headset normally sells for around $160, so you're saving $50 today. The sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means it is a temporary price that won't last. You can also find the deal price matched at Amazon (opens in new tab) for the time being, but it'll expire there as well when the Best Buy deal disappears.

HyperX CloudX Flight headset $160 $109.99 at Best Buy This headset is officially licensed for the Xbox, so it will work with your console, even the previous generation. It has great sound, long-lasting comfort, and a battery life that goes for up to 30 hours.

The wired HyperX CloudX is one of our favorite headsets for the Xbox One, and it's still a great headset for the Xbox Series X if you've moved on to the newer generation. The wireless CloudX Flight on sale today also works with both systems and offers you a bit more freedom with the 2.4GHz wireless connection.



When it comes to wireless headsets, the first thing you need to worry about is battery life. In this case, the CloudX has a battery that lasts for up to 30 hours. That's a long enough time that you don't have to worry about it dying on you even during long gaming sessions. Plus, it's easy to get back up and running so it'll always be ready for you after charging over night.

The built-in chat mixer lets you adjust the audio coming to you from the game and your chat, so you can hear exactly what you want to hear. Really need to focus on the sounds in the game? Turn down your teammates. Listening for call outs? Keep your group chat loud and clear.

It has a detachable microphone and an LED indicator to let you know when you're muted. Other features include an adjustable headband and high-quality memory foam on the ear cups for comfort.