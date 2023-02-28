Save up to 50% on Xbox Series X|S headsets from HyperX and SteelSeries

Headphone jacks may have gone away on most smartphones, but you can still use a wired headset on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and other gaming consoles. Wired headsets are generally more affordable than their wireless counterparts. They also tend to deliver better audio quality for their price.

The obvious downside is that wired headsets are, well, wired. You have to have a device that has the right jack and you have to deal with cables. There's no jumping up and down when you win a match without having to wonder if you're tangled up.

Right now, several wired gaming headsets are on sale for up to 50% off. They aren't as fancy as the best Xbox headsets but they're affordable and deliver solid value.

At $28, down from $50, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired gaming headset is the most affordable of the bunch. It has a detachable microphone and a reinforced headband to help it last longer.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset is a step up from its more affordable sibling, but thanks to a discount you can grab it for almost the same price as the Arctis 1. The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is $33, thanks to a $37 discount. The headset has ear cushions designed for ventilation, a better headband, and on-ear controls for its volume and microphone.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wired DTS gaming headset is discounted by $40 at the moment, making it $30. Despite its price, it has 3D audio to increase immersion. It also has a detachable noise-cancelling microphone.