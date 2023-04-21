Wow, this wireless Razer gaming headset with haptic feedback is 60% off

If you're playing the best PC games with friends online then you really need to have a quality PC gaming headset. Being able to hear distinct in-game sounds while also being able to speak to teammates without experiencing garbled audio are both extremely important for allowing your group to play effectively. If your headset quality isn't cutting it or your head gear has gotten old then it might be time to replace it.

Fortunately, Razer's Nari Ultimate gaming headset is currently at a deep discount on Amazon for 60% off, making it easy to nab a quality gaming headset at a low price. In addition to providing excellent audio and long battery life, the Nari Ultimate also utilizes Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback, which provides tactile responses to in-game events to draw gamers further into the action.

(opens in new tab) Razer Nari Ultimate |$79.99 (Was $199.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This lightweight headset provides excellent audio and long battery life. What's more, they feature Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback which provides tactile feedback to in-game events for a more immersive experience.

In our Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset review, our own Matt Brown took a deep look at the Hypersense Haptic Feedback and called it a game-changing feature that's capable of "packing heightened intensity and weight" to in-game sounds and music. Though it does require some setting tweaking to get it to work effectively with certain games.

As far as the Razer Nari Ultimate's other features go, the wireless functionality is made possible via a USB-A adapter that plugs into your PC. There's a retractable microphone that easily goes in and out based on your current needs. Plus, the headband and ear pads are soft and comfortable to wear for long stretches. Meanwhile, the battery tends to last for more than eight hours, so as long as it gets charged between gaming sessions it won't have a problem keeping up with the average player.