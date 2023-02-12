HyperX discounts hardware for Valentine's Day — including the official Windows Central podcast mic

HyperX has launched gaming accessory deals for Valentine's Day a couple of days early, allowing you to bag some brand-new peripherals for your favorite co-op companion or as a loving gift to yourself. It's not a tiny sale either, with discounts hitting some of their top-rated headsets, mice, keyboards, and even the fantastic QuadCast S streaming microphone used in the Windows Central podcast (opens in new tab).

Discounts will officially start today, February 12, and run until Valentine's Day itself on February 14. Vendors across the US include Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Micro Center. Still, HyperX will offer similar deals in Europe over the weekend with varying prices depending on your region, and our links will automatically redirect you where possible.

HyperX headsets

(opens in new tab) Cloud Core 7.1 wired headset | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) The ultra-comfortable wired Cloud Core features 7.1 surround sound with support for DTS Headphone:X 3D spatial audio and a detachable noise-canceling microphone. Compatible with Xbox consoles and PC.

(opens in new tab) Cloud Core wireless DTS headset | $99.99 $66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Target (opens in new tab) This cable-free variant of the Cloud Core packs the same DTS spatial 3D audio with up to 20 hours of 2.4GHz wireless gaming performance alongside the signature memory foam comfort. Compatible with PC.

(opens in new tab) Cloud MIX wired/Bluetooth headset | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Cloud MIX has a detachable braided cable and boom mic for wired devices, or you can switch to hands-free Bluetooth for mobile gaming. A massive discount on this versatile, comfortable headset compatible with multiple devices.

HyperX gaming mice

(opens in new tab) Pulsefire Core | $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) Seven programmable buttons can trigger custom-made macros with the HyperX Ngenuity companion app alongside RGB control on this symmetrical wired gaming mouse. Up to 6,200 DPI with a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

(opens in new tab) Pulsefire Surge | $54.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supercharged 360-degree RGB surrounds the six-buttoned wired Surge featuring Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks. Up to 16,000 DPI with a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

(opens in new tab) Pulsefire Haste (TimTheTatman) | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This honeycomb-styled Haste variant features a black and yellow theme with TimTheTatman logos. A HyperFlex USB cable and slick PTFE skates make for smooth gameplay. Up to 16,000 DPI with a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

HyperX gaming keyboards

(opens in new tab) Alloy Origins 60 keyboard | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Micro Center (opens in new tab) | GameStop (opens in new tab) This 60% mechanical gaming keyboard comes with double-shot black PBT keycaps and HyperX RGB linear switches, built around an aluminum body and a detachable USB-C cable. Per-key lighting offers 5x brightness levels.

(opens in new tab) PBT full keycap set (white) | $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Want to switch up your keyboard color theme? These durable double-shot PBT keycaps feature a white finish with a shine-through font to highlight RGB. Compatible with most HyperX mechanical keyboards and includes a keycap removal tool.

(opens in new tab) Pudding keycaps (black) | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Micro Center (opens in new tab) Featuring a translucent dual-layer construction with the signature HyperX font, pudding keycaps are thick and durable. Compatible with most HyperX mechanical keyboards and includes a keycap removal tool.

HyperX gaming accessories

(opens in new tab) QuadCast S (white) | $159.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Target (opens in new tab) Evolved from the original QuadCast streaming microphone, the QuadCast S features full RGB lighting and a tap-to-mute sensor. Its four polar patterns offer cardioid, stereo, bidirectional, and omnidirectional recording modes.

(opens in new tab) 25" Armada 1080p 240Hz | $449.99 $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Packaged with a desk mount, this 1080p IPS panel is compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync for up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. A performance-focused monitor designed for gamers.

(opens in new tab) 27" Armada 1440p 165Hz | $499.99 $479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The larger variant still includes a desk mount and features a 1440p IPS screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. NVIDIA G-Sync support prevents screen tearing, and DisplayHDR 400 enhances brightness.