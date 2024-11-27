The mechanical gaming keyboard I've used for 855 days (and counting) is practically perfect after fixing its biggest downside
The primary con to SteelSeries' Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboard at launch was its price, which this Black Friday deal solves.
"Too expensive" is a common theme among gaming peripherals, alongside garish RGB lighting and unnecessary features, but ultimately outshined by an outrageous price tag. That's what held the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless back when I first got my hands on it in 2022, making it a problematic recommendation until now, as it drops to $128.99 at Best Buy.
This keyboard hasn't left my desk since I unboxed it, except to make way for other review samples temporarily, but it always came back — I love this keyboard, and at this price, so will you.
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless
Was: $179.99
Now: $128.99 at Best Buy
"A beautiful design built from high-quality parts, this tiny mechanical keyboard makes fast-paced gaming a breeze with adjustable actuation and dual per-key bindings." — Ben Wilson
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: PC gamers with limited desk space and a love for linear mechanical switches.
❌Avoid if: You're absolutely tied to your arrow keys or number pad or dislike multi-key functions.
Launch date: June, 2022.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $208.99 at Amazon.com
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 💽AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | $195.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB M.2 SSD)
- 💻Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 | $849 at Best Buy
- 💽MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070 | $469.99 at Newegg
- 💻Microsoft Surface Pro 11 | $860 at Amazon
- 💽Zotac Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER AMP | $989.99 at Newegg
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | $699.99 at Samsung
Still my daily keyboard over two years later
I'll be candid: I don't use the SteelSeries GG companion app to control anything on this Apex Pro Mini because it became more of my daily driver for writing than it did for high-effort gaming.
Even if I did, I still have the option to record a sequence of keypresses into a macro just by holding down the SteelSeries logo key + X.
It might have been handy for typing "good game, well played" if I weren't playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 exclusively on Xbox and acting like an antisocial hermit in multiplayer.
Plus, I can flip through a few RGB lighting presets with the SteelSeries logo key + Z if I need more animated rainbows, though I could install the official app if I ever wanted deeper customization.
Essentially, I'm saying that the Apex Pro Mini Wireless is a functional gaming keyboard that works well enough without total reliance on a desktop companion app. Still, the extended personalization options are available whenever you want them, and you'll need the GG app if you dig into the dual-binding option that assigns two options per key based on how far you push it down.
🍁Quick Black Friday links🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.