Step up your game with Corsair's K70 TKL mechanical keyboard on sale for $77

Today, you can head over to Best Buy (opens in new tab) and grab the Corsair K70 Champion Series RGB tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for a low price of $76.99. This is a great low price and the lowest we've ever seen on this keyboard, which regularly sells for around $100 and can often jump as high as $130. Amazon actually price matched this deal for a limited time but sold out quickly, so you'll want to act fast and take advantage of the savings while you can.

A great keyboard designed for gamers and anyone who needs a well-designed, portable device. It has customizable lighting, long-lasting durability thanks to the aluminum frame and PBT doubleshot keycaps, and more.

When we reviewed this mechanical keyboard last year, we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it a "compact powerhouse." Harish Jonnalagadda said this keyboard, "retains the best features of the K70 while introducing exciting options like 8000Hz polling and PBT doubleshot keycaps. This keyboard is built to last, and the detachable cable makes it that much more portable than traditional keyboards."



While Corsair has several editions of the K70 keyboard, this one in particular is part of the Champion Series. This is a lineup of gaming gear designed for competitive gamers, esports professionals, and people who want to take their gaming up a notch. You should be able to take this gear with you to tournaments or truly focus on the game in front of you even at home. It's durable, responsive, and fast. The form factor with no numpad on the side and detachable cable makes it super compact and great for travel.



As said in the review, this is a keyboard that is built to last. It is built with a highly-durable aluminum frame that will last for years. The PBT doubleshot keycaps are made to resist fading over time, even when you're mashing the same buttons over and over (WASD anyone?).



Some of the other features include RGB backlighting that works per individual key and can be customized using Corsair's free software. It also has a "tournament switch." Flip that puppy and you go from fancy, customized colors to a static backlight that won't distract you while you zone in on the match. It also disables accidental macro presses so there are no mistakes.