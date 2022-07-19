Grab a 165Hz Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor for just $210 today

The Samsung Odyssey G32A 27-inch gaming monitor has dropped in price to $209.99. This display normally sells for around $280, but today's price matches the lowest we've seen in three months. In fact, back in May it was selling for as much as $320. This is a huge drop in price you don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G32A 27-inch monitor $280 $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With this monitor you get 1080p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has several other features as well, including AMD FreeSync Premium, all at a low price.

The Odyssey lineup from Samsung has proven time and time again to be great for gamers, especially since these displays tend to balance features and affordability. In this case, you get a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It is that refresh rate that's worth focusing on because that is well above average and even above what gamers often shoot for in bang-for-your-buck monitors (which is usually 144Hz). The high refresh rate will help eliminate any kind of motion blur and keep all the action as smooth as possible.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, so you can reduce screen tearing on the monitor when it's paired with an AMD graphics card. This combined with the refresh rate is going to give you a seamless experience while gaming.

The ergonomically-designed stand gives you the ability to swivel, tilt, and adjust it perfectly to find the right angle for you. Of course you can also get rid of the stand completely and use the VESA mount to attach the display directly to an arm or wall mount. With the nearly borderless design along three sides, you can set up multiple versions of the monitor and have them line up precisely.