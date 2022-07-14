Last minute deal: Get this Dell 32-inch 165Hz Curved full HD gaming display for just $254

A good gaming monitor has a few characteristics: Fast refresh rate, fast Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT), and a decent size so you can see what you’re looking at during your game.

Luckily, this Dell S3222HG has all three with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, and is 32-inches in size (and curved to boot). Moreover, it’s priced at just $254, which is a 15% price drop off its regular price.

Resolution is limited to a decent full HD (1920x1080), but all that means is that your graphics card will be able to use that 165Hz refresh rate when the game’s graphics are set to max!

The display is no slouch with a 99% sRGB color gamut, meaning it’s very color accurate and can double as a photo or video editing tool where grading is essential.

Save 15% on this 32" 165Hz Dell Gaming Monitor

(opens in new tab) Need a gaming monitor for your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC? This 32-inch curved 165Hz monitor from Dell hits all the sweet spots, especially with AMD Free Sync. It’s now 15% off at $254, but only for the next few hours!

Other features include AMD Free Sync, an adjustable stand (17.95 inches at the lowest stage and 21.89 inches at the tallest) and works with Xbox One/Series X (1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz and 120 Hz) and PlayStation 5 (1920 x 1080 resolution @120 Hz) in case PC gaming isn’t your thing.

Dell also likes to boast about “uniquely designed vents on the back” for heat dispersal, gaming-centric tools via the OSD menus (which uses a physical joystick, thankfully), and has a VESA mount in case you don’t want to use the stand.

Ports are relatively simple with the power connector, security-lock slot, 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and a headphone out port.

Want more? This monitor knabs 4.6 (out of 5) stars from 219 reviews, so people are pretty happy with it, especially for console gaming.

Remember: This deal expires in the next 3 hours, so act now!