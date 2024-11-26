This budget 240Hz, 0.5ms curved gaming monitor was already a great price, but this Black Friday deal makes it even cheaper

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is a fantastic curved gaming monitor that's wide enough for easy split-screen use.

I've tested quite a few gaming monitors this year and while some stand out for their premium features, there are a few that stand out for offering the best bang for your buck. That's the case with the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 Curved Gaming Monitor.

It's an excellent value considering it's fantastic features

( 27-inch, 240Hz, 0.5ms, with VRR) and low price point. But right now, it's even more affordable thanks to this gaming monitor Black Friday deal. It's usually $229.99, but right now it's only $194.99 at Walmart or at the Lenovo website.

A value gaming monitor at an even cheaper price

I'm not even sure how many gaming monitors I've tested this year, but there have been a lot. Regardless, I keep thinking about the Legion R27fc-30 due to its high value and helpful features.

First off, I love that the monitor doesn't require any tools for assembly. All I had to do when putting it together was use the built-in screw within the base to connect it to the stand. Then I placed the stand onto the back of the monitor and used the massive screws to secure it in place.

After that, the large triangular stand kept the monitor stable regardless of what position I put it in. Speaking of, the stand can be adjusted up and down, pivoted to the sides, rotated, and tilted forward and back to help me get the best viewing angle possible. It's extremely convenient.

Gaming-wise, I tested this monitor out by playing STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Cyberpunk 2077. Motion clarity and game visuals are fantastic on this display thanks to the high 240Hz refresh rate, fast 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support.

Overall the 1920x1080 resolution is also good, but it's not nearly as sharp as a more expensive 4K display would be. It's worth noting that the R27fc-30 does have built-in speakers, but I highly suggest using one of the best gaming headsets since these don't offer the best sound quality, but that's usually how it goes with built-in speakers on gaming monitors.

How much does a good gaming monitor cost? It depends on the exact specs and features you're looking for. In general an entry-level gaming monitor tends to cost around $100 while mid-range tend to sell around $200 to $400. Meanwhile, high-end monitors can sell between $500 and $1,500, or more.