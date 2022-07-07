Less than $1 per Hertz: Alienware's 360Hz gaming monitor is down to $303

Don't skimp on your computer monitor. If you're still using something with 60Hz, the upgrade to even 144Hz is amazing. Of course, then there's the Alienware AW2521H 24.5-inch gaming monitor that has 360Hz, and today you can get it for as low as $303.20 through BuyDig's official eBay page (opens in new tab) if you use the code SUMMER20SAVE during checkout. The code works on this display for some reason even though this is a new monitor from a reputable seller.

That price is ridiculously low considering we almost shared a deal on this screen dropping to $360 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's also a very good price, honestly, but BuyDig's just blows it out of the water. The monitor normally sells for around $550 at Amazon, and it's going for as much as $650 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Alienware's monitor has a ton of great features. It is a 24.5-inch display on an IPS panel that uses new technology to help it keep a 1ms response time while also maintaining the amazing color accuracy IPS panels are known for. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution as well.

The 360Hz refresh rate is really what sets this monitor apart, though. This essentially eliminates motion blur and makes playing games with fast visuals so much nicer. The display is also certified to work with Nvidia G-Sync so you can pair this monitor with a Nvidia graphics card to reduce screen tearing and get fantastic image quality.

Other features include a height adjustable stand and VESA mounting so you can forego the stand altogether and put this monitor on a wall or arm mount. You get plenty of connectivity options with one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a USB hub with four USB-A ports.