LG launches DualUp monitor featuring 16:18 aspect ratio
By Sean Endicott published
LG's latest monitor has a "first-of-its-kind" 16:18 display.
What you need to know
- LG just launched its DualUP monitor, which features a 16:18 screen.
- The display has the same amount of screen real estate as two 21.5-inch monitors stacked on top of each other.
- The LG DualUp monitor is available starting today for $700.
Why get an ultrawide monitor when you can get an ultra-tall monitor? That's the question LG answers with its new DualUp monitor. The unique 28-inch display features a 16:18 aspect ratio. For those keeping score at home, that means the DualUp is essentially two 21.5-inch screens stacked on top of each other, assuming those hypothetical displays had 16:9 aspect ratios.
LG announced the DualUp back at CES 2022, but it is now available for purchase for $700.
While Windows 11 and other operating systems support snapping and organizing app windows, it may be more convenient to have a PC treat the DualUp as if it were two separate displays. This is possible with picture-in-picture mode. You can use the DualUp as two screens for a single PC or input two PCs into it with each going to one display.
Whether used as a single tall display or two separate screens, the DualUp monitor has a total resolution of 2560 x 2880. That's known as Square Double QHD or SDQHD, according to LG. The DualUp has a Nano IPS panel that covers 98% of DCI-P3. The screen also supports HDR10 for color accuracy and has a contrast ratio of 1000:1.
|Category
|Spec
|Size
|27.6-inch
|Resolution
|2560 x 2880
|Aspect ratio
|16:18
|Display type
|Nano IPS
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3 98%
|Brightness
|300 nit
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|HDR
|HDR10
|Color calibrated
|Yes
|Response time
|5 ms
|Ports
|USB C (PD, 90W)
|HDMI (x2)
|DisplayPort
|Audio
|Stereo speaker with MAXXAUDIO (7W x 2)
The DualUp has an LG Ergo stand for maneuverability, which should come in handy since the monitor has a unique shape. The stand can tilt, swivel, and move forward and back.
On the connectivity side of things, LG's new monitor supports USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery. It has USB hub functionality as well, allowing it to work with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0.
LG DualUp monitor- $700
This unique monitor features a display that's twice as tall as a standard 21.5-inch screen. You can use the DualUp as one extra-tall screen or as two separate displays through picture-in-picture mode.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
