The Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor is only $379 – get more RGB in your life

If you're looking for a gaming monitor that combines a unique design, excellent quality and value for money, well you are in luck because the Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor just got over a half-price cut, to $379.99. That's a huge saving of $420 for a gaming monitor with max style points.

A sleek design with built-in cable management, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium. Now, you can get this amazing monitor for only $379.

Spec-wise, the Razer Raptor 27 isn't just a good-looking bit of kit. It's a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel and a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, supporting HDR400, and has a wide color gamut of 95% DCI-P3. This means it can display vivid and realistic colors for both SDR and HDR content.



It also has a fast refresh rate of 165Hz and a low response time of 1ms, thanks to the Ultra Low Motion Blur technology. This makes it ideal for fast-paced games that require smooth and sharp motion. Most importantly though, it looks cool, and it's quintessential Razer style. It has a sleek and minimalist design with thin bezels and a solid aluminum base. The base also features a cable management system that hides the five flat cables that come with the monitor, giving you a clean and clutter-free setup. Those cables? Razer siganature green.

The Razer Raptor 27 is compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which means it can eliminate screen tearing and stuttering by syncing with your graphics card. You can enjoy a fluid and lag-free gaming experience with any GPU you have.

The monitor can also tilt up to 90 degrees to reveal the ports on the back, which include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C and two USB-A ports. As with other Razer products, the Razer Raptor 27 also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting, which lets you customize the colors and effects of the LED strip on the base. You can sync it with other compatible products to customize your lighting to your preference.



You can also control the monitor settings through the Razer Synapse software, which lets you switch between different profiles for gaming, streaming, creating or working.

If you want to know more before clicking purchase, we have a full review of the 2021 Razer Raptor here but if you're a fan of Razer products, this won't disappoint, and we don't think it will stick around at this price for long.