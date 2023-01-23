This LG 27-inch IPS gaming monitor has dropped to its best price

Upgrade to 1440p and 144Hz with LG's UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $246.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a monitor that regularly sells for somewhere closer to $300, and it was going for as much as $380 last year. Today's deal matches the lowest we've ever seen, and you're not going to find it going for that price elsewhere. In fact, it's actually going for as much as $450 at some retailers.

Sometimes you can have a great PC and a great setup but lack the display to really show off what you're capable of. Then when it comes to getting that display, well, you already spent all your money on the PC so there's not much left for the accessories. That's where a monitor like this comes in handy. It's not so expensive that it is completely out of reach, but even at this low price it is stacked with great features for gamers.

The technical specifications include a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It manages all that with an IPS panel that includes color accuracy and great horizontal and vertical viewing angles. The monitor even includes AMD FreeSync Premium built in along with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It doesn't matter what sort of graphics card you use, you can still reduce ghosting and screen tearing.

Some of the other features include HDR10 support for enhanced image quality, a Black Stabilizer feature that dynamically brightens dark scenes, and even a custom crosshair feature so you can enhance your accuracy.

