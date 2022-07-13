You can get a 28-inch 4K monitor for just $200, but grab it before Prime Day ends

Pixels can make all the difference, especially if you have real estate. This HP V28 28-inch 4K monitor has dropped to $200 right now (opens in new tab). This is a monitor that can sell for as much as $380 and more regularly goes for around $280. The price is a ridiculous low. It has never even dropped below $230 before, so this deal likely won't last much longer. Grab it before Prime Day ends just in case.

All the pixels are belong to you

(opens in new tab) HP 28-inch 4K monitor | $280 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can't get a much better price than this if you're looking for 4K resolution on your monitor. With FreeSync and a fast response time, it isn't terrible for gaming either.

The specifications for this monitor start with the 3840x2160 resolution on a 28-inch screen, but it also has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a super fast 1ms response time. I mean, 4K resolution for less than $200 is a bargain. You'll find in most monitors that when you have a high resolution, bumping the refresh rate even a little causes a huge jump in price, so I'm not surprised to see it at the standard 60Hz.

That still doesn't mean it's bad for gaming if you want to use it for that. You get great image quality, and it does have AMD FreeSync tech to help deal with screen tearing during high-action moments. Plus, HP has a Low Blue Light feature to help reduce eye strain during long sessions.

The connectivity options on the back include two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. You'll also get an adjustable screen that lets you find a good angle.

