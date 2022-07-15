You can grab Samsung's 27-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor on sale for $300

This week has been a huge week for computer monitors. We've seen a lot of deals, many of which have expired since Prime Day is over. However, that doesn't mean you've lost out on all your chances to score big discounts. The GameStop Summer Game Days sale is happening right now, and it has some great hardware deals including this Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor for a low price of $299.99 (opens in new tab). That's $30 off what it normally goes for, and this is a deal price straight from Samsung.

You get free shipping on this deal, and you can check out the rest of Samsung's deals (opens in new tab) at GameStop while this sale lasts.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor | $330 $299.99 (opens in new tab) The curved screen helps immerse you into whatever world you're exploring, but you also get 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz.

The technical specifications for the monitor include a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. These are all very good, and it means this is a great display for gamers. The curved screen helps, too, by fully immersing you in every one of those 27 inches.

So a high refresh rate like the one this monitor has is great for smooth motion during high action, and the monitor also has AMD FreeSync Premium support so you can connect it to your AMD graphics card to reduce screen tearing while playing. Overall, you get a great experience with high image quality, and thanks to HDR10 support it'll look even better when watching HDR content.

It does use a VA panel, and that at least means you get great viewing angles up to 178 degrees both horizontal and vertical. Connectivity includes one HDMI and one DisplayPort. It has a tiltable stand and low blue light features to help reduce eye fatigue during long sessions.