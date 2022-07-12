Get 44% off this Netgear Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi with a hot Prime Day deal

Netgear's solution to spotty Wi-Fi at home is its range of Nighthawk whole-mesh systems, using tiny satellite nodes placed around your house to relay your wireless signal at full strength. The three-pack Nighthawk MK63S is on sale now for a bargain price of $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during the Prime Day sale event and uses the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard for a combined 1,800MB/s bandwidth for up to 4,500 square feet of coverage.

Mesh Wi-Fi is a fantastic method for connecting wired and wireless devices in even the farthest-reaching rooms of your home. Ethernet ports on each Nighthawk satellite allow desktop PCs and consoles to connect their LAN ports to the high-speed wireless home network, saving the need for extra-long cables, and 25 total devices can freely transfer data simultaneously.

Save up to 44% on Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk MK63S mesh system | $300 $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring Wi-Fi 6 tech, this triple-pack mesh Wi-Fi system is well suited for Internet speeds over 100Mbps. Up to 25 devices can enjoy a combined bandwidth of 1.8Gb/s around the home with a strong wireless signal.

Setting up a Netgear mesh system is a breeze thanks to the Nighthawk companion app available on iOS and Android devices, which walks you through every step. Simple tools for testing internet speed, managing remote access, and individual device permissions are all available with a few taps. At just over a $130 saving, this 3-pack is an absolute bargain and the perfect way to solve weak Wi-Fi signals in your home.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're keeping up with the best savings with our live Prime Day Deals roundup (opens in new tab).