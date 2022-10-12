Grab TP-Link's Wi-Fi 6E PCIe adapter at a $20 discount for Amazon Prime Day

Plenty of desktop PCs still come pre-built without Wi-Fi capability, and building a custom rig can mean prioritizing other motherboard features over wireless networking. Connecting a desktop to your home network can be tricky, especially if placed too far from a wireless router, since not everyone has the space for extended Ethernet cables.

TP-Link offers their cutting-edge PCIe adapter with the latest Wi-Fi 6E tech for a limited reduced price during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale, perfect for solving your desktop PC networking woes. Usually retailing for a $79.99 MSRP, the Archer TXE75E is down to $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for a limited-time 25% saving.

Save $20 on the TP-Link TXE75E PCIe adapter

(opens in new tab) TP-Link TXE75E Wi-Fi 6E PCIe adapter: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring the ultra-modern Wi-Fi 6E standard and 5,400Mb/s total bandwidth, this PCIe card also includes Bluetooth 5.2 to support even more wireless devices.

If you're looking to connect your desktop PC to the Internet wirelessly, you might as well do it with the best technology available. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard, bringing a dedicated 6GHz band compatible with some of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers and providing the fastest possible speeds.

This 2x2 adapter includes the usual benefits from the regular Wi-Fi 6 standard, including MU-MIMO to handle multiple devices if you have more than one desktop in need of connection. Plus, you get Bluetooth 5.2 support, allowing you to connect all manner of peripherals like the official Xbox Series X|S controller for gaming.

It's as easy as you would expect to install, with a low-profile form factor bracket included for mini-ITX PC cases. You only need somewhere to place the adjustable antenna base, rotate them into position and enjoy reliable wireless networking from your desktop PC.

Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Early Access live blog to catch more deals!