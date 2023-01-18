One of our favorite flight sticks from Thrustmaster has hit a low price of $50

If you're looking for one of the best entry level flight sticks, then consider the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS as it's on sale for just $49.99 through Adorama (opens in new tab). This flight stick from Thrustmaster normally goes for around $80 or more, and Adorama is even beating out other retailers like Amazon where it's only on sale for $60. You'd have to go back to 2020 to find the last time the T.16000M FCS dropped this low outside of major sales events. Whether you're looking to play Microsoft Flight Simulator or some other simulator, this is a great way to get started thanks to its ease of use and its price.

We have included one variation or another of the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS flight stick throughout all of our flight stick roundups, including the best joysticks and flight sticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We consider this one a "staple" of the genre and added that it "delivers a comfortable, ergonomic design when in-hand, with a variety of inputs to bolster functionality." You can find some other options there although most of them won't be as affordable as today's deal.

Of course, what's on sale here is just the flight stick. If you also want the throttle added on for an even more functional experience, you can get a bundle that costs just $169.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the most cost efficient purchase (even better than buying this flight stick on sale and buying the throttle individually).

If you haven't touched Microsoft Flight Simulator in a while and think a deal like this might get you back into it, remember that there have been some pretty great updates for the game. Just late last year Microsoft added helicopters, gliders, and even a way to play older versions of the game into the modern game. Be sure to check out all the new changes and take to the skies all over again.