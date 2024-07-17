I upgraded my Surface Laptop 7 into a desktop workstation thanks to this deal on Microsoft's new Surface Dock with Thunderbolt 4

Did you just recently purchase a brand new Surface Copilot+ PC in the form of a Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7? If you did, you probably want to kit it out with some accessories! That's what I just did with a dock that transforms your laptop or tablet into a fully-fledged desktop. That's what Microsoft has on offer with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is now just $224 via this deal on Amazon — that's a $75 saving!

Even if you don't have a new Surface, or a non-Surface PC, this dock should work as long as you've got a USB-C port on your laptop. So older Surface devices like the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 should also be compatible, as well as third-party PCs from the likes of Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Pretty neat!

The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the latest dock offering from Microsoft that uses USB-C to transform your Surface Laptop or Surface Pro into a fully fledged desktop, with output to up to two 4K monitors, more ports including USB-A and USB-C, an ethernet jack, and more.

Perfect for: Expanding the capabilities of your Surface, turning your laptop or tablet into a desktop with expanded ports, hardwired internet, and display output options. Avoid it if: You don't want to use the USB-C ports for a dock. Get the Surface Dock 2 instead.

What is the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock?

The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is Microsoft's third-generation Surface Dock, which is the first in the line to change up the shape and size of the dock itself. The first and second-gen Surface Dock were much thicker, and used the proprietary Surface Connect port for connecting to the dock itself.

The new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock swaps out the Surface Connect cable for a USB-C cable, which means it's compatible with pretty much all modern Surface devices, and non-Surface devices too. So you can use this dock on any modern Windows 11 PC as long as it has a USB-C port.

The Dock itself consists of a USB-A and USB-C port on the front, and an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack around the back. The two USB-C ports can be used for displays, with support for outputting dual 4K 60Hz monitors when connected to the dock.

If you want to use your Surface as a desktop replacement, you can't go wrong with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is natively integrated with these Surface PCs and supported with firmware updates through Windows Update. It's a seamless experience!

