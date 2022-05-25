Best external monitors for Surface Pro (3 to X) 2022
Enhance your Surface Pro workstation with a great external monitor
Adding one of the best computer monitors to the Surface Pro lineup — including the Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus, Pro 8, and Pro X — can turn it into a true workspace at home or at the office. Sure, Pro devices have beautiful touch displays, but having all that extra screen real estate can seriously boost productivity. That's primarily why we've put together a list of the best external monitors for your Surface Pro. Note that you may need an adapter to connect some of these monitors to your Pro, which uses Mini DisplayPort, USB-C, or Thunderbolt 4 for video out.
Top external monitors for the Surface Pro 3 - X models
Dell UltraSharp U2722DE monitor
Great multipurpose option
Dell's U2722DE 27-inch monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and IPS panel with 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage for an excellent picture. If you're looking to create a multi-monitor daisy chain from your Pro 7 or Pro X, this will do the trick thanks to DP MST Out support. It also has a ton of other ports including USB-C and USB-A for charging accessories.
Razer Raptor 144Hz gaming monitor
Ultimate pick
The Razer Raptor 27 might be the only display you need for your desk. It has a QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and excellent color reproduction. It works with G-Sync and FreeSync, helping it strike a balance between gaming, editing, and media consumption. There's also a model with 165Hz refresh rate if you need boosted specs.
HP U28 4K monitor
Stunning 4K
4K monitors are an excellent investment in the future, and HP's U28 is a beautiful option as replacement for the discontinued Z27. It has a minimal bezel around the 28-inch display, color reproduction is nearly perfect, and the adjustable stand lets you get the proper angle. Connect with HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C, and use three USB-A 3.1 ports for accessories.
LG 38WN95C-W monitor
Ultrawide picture
An ultrawide display lets you truly get down to work without needing multiple separate panels. The LG 38WN95C-W brings a massive 38-inch screen with 3840x1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 600, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. It's curved for easier viewing, and it has awesome color with 100% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB, and 95% DCI-P3.
Dell UltraSharp U2421E monitor
16:10 aspect ratio
If you love Dell's monitors but don't need a huge screen, there is the 24-inch UltraSharp U2421E. It has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, a thin design suited for minimalists, and many ports (including multiple USB-C) for easy connectivity. The 1920x1200 resolution could be higher, but color and contrast are both excellent for a satisfying picture.
Lenovo ThinkVision M14 monitor
Portable display
The Surface Pro is portable by design, so you might be looking for a new display that can tag along. Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 is ultra-light, yet it has a 14-inch 1080p display with 99% sRGB color and 300 nits brightness. Connect with one of two USB-C ports, prop it up with the swivel stand, and enjoy an extra display for bonus productivity.
If we're making some suggestions
Any of the monitors in this roundup can make an ideal addition to your Surface Pro. These 2-in-1 PCs are some of the best Windows laptops out there, and they only get better when running on multiple displays. Monitor support is better than ever for the new Surface products thanks to Thunderbolt 4, allowing you to connect to the best Thunderbolt 4 docks and hubs for expanded connectivity.
Dell's 24-inch UltraSharp U2722DE brings a colorful picture, high-end build quality, and a ton of ports to the table, making it the best all-around pick for most people. If you're interested in connecting multiple monitors from your Pro 8 or Pro X with a single USB-C port, this monitor will do the trick to start a multi-monitor daisy chain.
If you'd like native USB-C connectivity to work easily with the Surface Pro 8 or Pro X, HP's U28 is also an outstanding 28-inch choice. It has almost no bezel, a stunning picture with near-perfect color reproduction, and an adjustable stand so you can get a couple set up next to each other for a true workstation. And if you want to go with the ultimate pick for gaming and work, it's tough to compete with Razer's Raptor 27.
Despite being good on their own, Surface Pros get better when you attach the best Surface Pro accessories like these external monitors to them. You can also get docks, cases, and more. And if you're in search of a different screen, be sure to have a look at our collection of the overall best computer monitors.
