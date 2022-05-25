Best external monitors for Surface Pro (3 to X) 2022

Adding one of the best computer monitors to the Surface Pro lineup — including the Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus, Pro 8, and Pro X — can turn it into a true workspace at home or at the office. Sure, Pro devices have beautiful touch displays, but having all that extra screen real estate can seriously boost productivity. That's primarily why we've put together a list of the best external monitors for your Surface Pro. Note that you may need an adapter to connect some of these monitors to your Pro, which uses Mini DisplayPort, USB-C, or Thunderbolt 4 for video out.

Any of the monitors in this roundup can make an ideal addition to your Surface Pro. These 2-in-1 PCs are some of the best Windows laptops out there, and they only get better when running on multiple displays. Monitor support is better than ever for the new Surface products thanks to Thunderbolt 4, allowing you to connect to the best Thunderbolt 4 docks and hubs for expanded connectivity.

Dell's 24-inch UltraSharp U2722DE brings a colorful picture, high-end build quality, and a ton of ports to the table, making it the best all-around pick for most people. If you're interested in connecting multiple monitors from your Pro 8 or Pro X with a single USB-C port, this monitor will do the trick to start a multi-monitor daisy chain.

If you'd like native USB-C connectivity to work easily with the Surface Pro 8 or Pro X, HP's U28 is also an outstanding 28-inch choice. It has almost no bezel, a stunning picture with near-perfect color reproduction, and an adjustable stand so you can get a couple set up next to each other for a true workstation. And if you want to go with the ultimate pick for gaming and work, it's tough to compete with Razer's Raptor 27.

Despite being good on their own, Surface Pros get better when you attach the best Surface Pro accessories like these external monitors to them. You can also get docks, cases, and more. And if you're in search of a different screen, be sure to have a look at our collection of the overall best computer monitors.