Best Netgear routers 2023: Faster Wi-Fi with reliable connectivity

Ask anyone who has spent even a moment shopping for routers, and they'll undoubtedly have heard the name Netgear. They've been manufacturing networking hardware for over 20 years and have a reputation for high quality in the professional and home industries. I've regularly recommended their Nighthawk and Orbi systems to friends and family looking to move away from the substandard routers provided by their ISP, so it made sense to round up the best in as many categories as possible to help you find the perfect model within your budget.

How do I choose the best Netgear router?

Choosing the right router for your home depends on the needs of your network and the devices within it. For years I've turned to reliable brands like Netgear when I've needed a replacement for ISP-provided standard units that barely make the grade. If you're an average user, it's doubtful you'll ever need anything more advanced than the Netgear R6700AX (AX1800) Wi-Fi 6 router, but there are alternatives for others.

In my experience, some of the best Wi-Fi routers often feature specs that your typical household might never need. On the other hand, if you suffer from Wi-Fi dead spots in your home due to thick walls or other avenues of interference, the Netgear RBK752 (AX4200) Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is an ideal solution. The best mesh Wi-Fi sets solve most issues with spotty wireless networking, but hardly anything beats the traffic management offered by gaming routers like the Netgear XR700 (AD7200) 802.11ad model.

If you want to connect a gaming PC or console to your network via a LAN cable or wirelessly for competitive gameplay, try to avoid picking up an average home-oriented router. The gaming models might seem excessive or even a little ugly, but they're loaded with tools to pinpoint specific devices that need the fastest Internet connection to prevent lag and keep your gameplay smooth.