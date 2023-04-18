Best Netgear routers 2023: Faster Wi-Fi with reliable connectivity
Netgear has a massive variety of quality networking hardware to suit you.
Ask anyone who has spent even a moment shopping for routers, and they'll undoubtedly have heard the name Netgear. They've been manufacturing networking hardware for over 20 years and have a reputation for high quality in the professional and home industries. I've regularly recommended their Nighthawk and Orbi systems to friends and family looking to move away from the substandard routers provided by their ISP, so it made sense to round up the best in as many categories as possible to help you find the perfect model within your budget.
Best overall
An all-rounder for most households, this dual-band offering supports the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard for reliable and high-speed connectivity. Instead of stuffing it with unnecessary features, Netgear keeps the price fair and covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. of wireless networking and 4x Gigabit LAN ports.
Best alternative
If you're not using ultra-modern wireless devices in your home, you can still pick up a router featuring the Wi-Fi 5 standard. The Xbox Series X console uses the same tech, for example, and the R6700 still covers the same 1,500 sq. ft. area with a reliable wireless connection and offers 4x LAN ports.
Best modem combo
Anyone signing up for cable Internet with Xfinity, COX, or Spectrum will benefit from this 2-in-1 combination model with a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 modem compatible with their services of up to 300Mbps. It's a great alternative to spending cash on a monthly modem rental charge, and you get 2x LAN ports.
Best mesh Wi-Fi
This double pack of tri-band mesh can reach much farther than a single router, covering up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wireless connectivity using the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard for up to 40 devices. Place the satellite unit in a room with weak Wi-Fi to share Internet speeds of up to 2Gbps around the house.
Best for gamers
If you want lag-free gameplay, don't settle for any router targeting the average home network. The XR700 has a dedicated gaming traffic dashboard designed to help control the bandwidth to specific devices on your network, helping reduce your ping and prevent lag spikes with ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi.
Best premium
For the home admin who only wants the best of the best, the RAXE500 features the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E standard. This ultra-performance router supports the latest wireless devices with the fastest speeds and covers up to 3,500 sq. ft. with 10.8Gbps of total bandwidth plus a multi-Gig LAN port.
How do I choose the best Netgear router?
Choosing the right router for your home depends on the needs of your network and the devices within it. For years I've turned to reliable brands like Netgear when I've needed a replacement for ISP-provided standard units that barely make the grade. If you're an average user, it's doubtful you'll ever need anything more advanced than the Netgear R6700AX (AX1800) Wi-Fi 6 router, but there are alternatives for others.
In my experience, some of the best Wi-Fi routers often feature specs that your typical household might never need. On the other hand, if you suffer from Wi-Fi dead spots in your home due to thick walls or other avenues of interference, the Netgear RBK752 (AX4200) Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is an ideal solution. The best mesh Wi-Fi sets solve most issues with spotty wireless networking, but hardly anything beats the traffic management offered by gaming routers like the Netgear XR700 (AD7200) 802.11ad model.
If you want to connect a gaming PC or console to your network via a LAN cable or wirelessly for competitive gameplay, try to avoid picking up an average home-oriented router. The gaming models might seem excessive or even a little ugly, but they're loaded with tools to pinpoint specific devices that need the fastest Internet connection to prevent lag and keep your gameplay smooth.
