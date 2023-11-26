Best LEGO Star Wars deals during Cyber Monday 2023

It's a pretty common practice in my family to give LEGO Star Wars sets to various people for the holidays. But as we all know, LEGO sets, especially Star Wars ones, aren't cheap. Thankfully, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals discounting some of the best sets and making them more affordable right now.

Whether you want to get something for yourself or give them out as stocking stuffers or main gifts, here are the best LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals going on now.

✅Perfect for: Fans of LEGO and the core Star Wars series. Also great for those who want to play with a friend or family member.



❌Avoid it if: You don't like video games. 🔍 Our experience: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Xbox One review — A hilarious take on the classic series

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $33.99 at Best Buy This purchase helps make the countdown to the holidays more exciting since each day a new miniature LEGO set or figure can be released from the packaging. The 2023 set includes 9 characters in total including Princess Leia, Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok, and more. There are also 10 mini build vehicles along with five mini builds for various Star War-related things.

✅Perfect for: People who love getting little surprises each day.



❌Avoid it if: You don't like LEGO mini builds.



💰Price check: Out of stock at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Hoth Combo pack: was $69.98 now $45.00 at Walmart This awesome set lets you build an AT-ST with moving legs and a top hatch that opens. You can even fit a pilot inside of it. Of course, a battle with an AT-ST is made more interesting if there are forces on either side of a fight, so this set also gives you Snowtroopers, a Chewbacca figure, an Arakyd Viper droid, and a rebel fighter.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves the two-legged AT-STs and wants enough figures for a good battle. ❌Avoid it if: You want the smaller set with just the AT-ST and Chewbacca. 👀 Alternative deal — Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker set: was $49.99 now $42.99 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship: was $49.99 now $31.19 at Amazon This fun set gives you both The Mandalorian and Boba Fett along with the bounty hunter's ship and a Carbonite brick. As with most LEGO sets, the cockpit can be opened to place either figure inside the ship. Plus, there are dual blasters, which don't shoot but do spin.

✅Perfect for: Fans of the bounty hunter or people who love The Mandalorian. ❌Avoid it if: You're specifically looking for a LEGO set with Baby Yoda- I mean, Grogu in it. 💰Price check: $34.79 at Best Buy

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: was $15.97 now $11.99 at Walmart Anyone who loves Baby Yoda Grogu and Mando will get a kick out of this simple set. The N-1 Starfighter doesn't take a lot of work to put together, which makes this ideal for collectors or younger builders just getting into LEGO. Plus, the small package makes this an ideal stocking stuffer.

✅Perfect for: A stocking stuffer or a gift for Mandalorian fans. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for one of the larger sets to purchase. 👀 Alternative deals: $11.99 at Amazon | $11.99 at Best Buy

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Best Buy Obviously, every Star Wars character is memorable in some way, but Captain Rex is an especially interesting character. If you're a big fan of the 501st Legion Clone Commander, then you'll love putting his helmet together and then displaying it somewhere with its stand when you're done.

✅Perfect for: People who really love the Clone Wars era of Star Wars. ❌Avoid it if: The intended recipient is more interested in figures than displayable helmets. 👀 Alternative deals: $55.99 at Amazon | $55.99 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Best Buy Can't get enough of The Mandalorian? Neither can I. But this ought to be a great fit for any LEGO fans who love the look of Mando's iconic headwear. Simply follow the included instructions and you'll be able to display this sweet collectible on its convenient stand.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who love The Mandalorian and his iconic helmet. ❌Avoid it if: The person you want to give it to would be happier with figures and ships. 👀 Alternative deals: $55.99 at Amazon | $55.99 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Best Buy You get R2-D2, Yoda, and the Jedi master's ship with this set, making it easy to recreate the famous scene from The Clone Wars. When assembled, Yoda can sit inside the Starfighter while R2-D2 can sit in the back. Additionally, spring-loaded shooters make it more fun to act out space battles.

✅Perfect for: Fans of the prequel trilogy or anyone that loves R2-D2 and Yoda. ❌Avoid it if: You want to get a set with a bigger ship. 👀 Alternative deal: | $27.99 at Amazon | $28.00 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars: TIE Bomber Starfighter: was $63.51 now $52.00 at Walmart Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, a TIE Bomber Pilot, and a Gonk Droid all come with this set. The ship is designed so the pilot can be placed into the cockpit and there are spring-loaded shooters to make the TIE Bomber Starfighter more interactive.

✅Perfect for: Darth Vader fans and anyone who loves the look of TIE Starships. ❌Avoid it if: The person you want to give this to already has a Bomber Starship. 👀 Alternative deals: $52.00 at Amazon | $52.99 at Best Buy

LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trench Run Diorama: was $69.99 now $56.99 at Best Buy Some of my favorite Star Wars sets are those that depict iconic scenes from the movies and this set displays one of the most iconic ones of them all. Vader chasing Luke as he attempts to exploit a weakness in the massive space station looks great on any shelf or display area and is a fun set to put together.

✅Perfect for: Collectors who love to display their assembled LEGO sets. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for something that is intended to be played with rather than displayed. 💰Price check: $59.99 at Walmart

Build to collect or play

Whether you want a stocking stuffer or a main gift LEGO Star Wars can do the trick. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Whether I'm assembling a LEGO Star Wars set myself or simply want to give one to my nephew, brother, or other family member as a present, these Cyber Monday deals really do make acquiring one a lot easier on my wallet. LEGOs are expensive on their own and Star Wars merchandise usually is too, you put those two together and these sets can be a whole lot more expensive than some other LEGO sets out there.

If you're shopping for a LEGO fan who also loves to play video games then I highly recommend getting LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is an absolutely hilarious game that I reviewed for Windows Central on my Xbox. However, it's also available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 — and most versions are on sale for Cyber Monday. There are a ton of easter eggs and small gags that will keep you laughing as you play through the stories of the nine core Star Wars films. What's more, you can either play solo or have a friend join you in two-player couch co-op. It really is one of the best Xbox games out there.

Aside from the video game, the actual LEGO set that catches my eye the most is the AT-ST Hoth one. I've always been obsessed with these two-legged walkers and love that Chewbacca comes with it. The Hoth Battle combo set gives you additional snowtroopers and other characters to play with or you can get the Hoth AT-ST Walker set on its own.

Lastly, if you're short on a budget but want to get a fun gift or stocking stuffer then I highly recommend The Mandalorian N-1Starfighter Microfighter. This is a simplified set that comes ina small box and features both Grogu and the titular Mandalorian. It will be a hit with any LEGO Star Wars fan.