Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 User Survey is live, and oh boy, it's asking if you want some DLC to go with that giant ARPG

What you need to know

Capcom has released an official Dragon's Dogma 2 User Survey and has invited players to fill it out and submit their feedback.

The survey is available until April 21, and if you complete it, the developer will allow you to download a sweet Dragon's Dogma 2 wallpaper with various different aspect ratios.

The questionnaire mainly wants to know how you found out about the game, which platform you bought it on, and how you feel about its gameplay systems. Notably, though, it also asks if players are interested in DLC, and what they'd want to see from one if it was made.

This strongly suggests that Capcom is considering making an expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2, so make sure you take the survey if you feel strongly about that prospect.

About a week after the launch of Capcom's new open world fantasy ARPG Dragon's Dogma 2, the developer is asking its players for feedback on the game in an online survey that recently went public. The questionnaire is available to fill out and submit from now until April 21, and completing it allows you to download a sweet wallpaper in various different aspect ratios.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 User Survey is a few pages long, and mostly wants to know how you found out about the game, what platform you're playing it on, and your opinion on its various gameplay mechanics and audio/visual presentation. There's a wealth of responses you can checkmark — including some rather amusing ones, such as saying you bought the game because "Beastren can be selected as playable characters" — and if you want to get more detailed with your answers, you can select the "Other" option and fill out a text box.

Of all the questions in the survey, the one that sticks out the most by far is a request to know whether or not you'd "be interested in purchasing DLC for Dragon's Dogma 2 if additional contents were to be released," as it suggests Capcom is considering making an expansion for the long-awaited sequel. If you answer with "Yes," you'll then be prompted to explain what you'd like to see in potential DLCs; Dragon's Dogma 2 is my favorite open world game since Elden Ring, so the long and short of my answer to this one was pretty much "more of everything."

With the Sorcerer vocation, you can torch your foes with powerful fire magic. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Indeed, I would absolutely love an expansion for the ARPG that expands its map with new zones, dungeons, towns and cities, quests, loot, and so on. Dragon's Dogma 2's unbelievably rich world has kept me deeply engaged for over 50 hours now, and I suspect I won't see the credits roll for at least another 30 with how much of the map I still have left to explore (I'm only just now getting to Battahl). Reaching the end of my adventure will only leave me craving more, so I'm really hoping this game gets its own "Shadow of the Erdtree" at some point. Fingers crossed.

Wider community sentiment about Dragon's Dogma 2, though, is pretty mixed — and not just because of poor PC performance or its controversial microtransactions. There are plenty of folks like myself who enjoy its friction-heavy design and how it encourages you to engage with and pay attention to its world thoroughly, but also lots of players who feel it's too opaque and tedious; as our Managing Editor Jez Corden wrote in his review, the "experience will not be for everyone."

There's also been quite a lot of criticism of its (lack of) enemy variety, which is flak I wholeheartedly agree with. Perhaps if Dragon's Dogma 2 does get a DLC, it'll add some new monsters to fight so I can skewer something other than goblins, bandits, harpies, and saurians with my cool frost sword. We'd surely get additional boss fights with larger creatures, too, which stand out as some of the most memorable encounters in the base game.

The Arisen preparing to fire an arrow at a magic-wielding bandit. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Only time will tell if any changes or additions to Dragon's Dogma 2 actually come as a result of answers to this survey, of course. Whether you're in love with the game like I am or have struggled to get past some of its more uncompromising elements, though, make sure to take it and leave Capcom some detailed feedback. Don't feel like you have to rush to do so, however, because you've got until April 21 to solidify and submit your opinions.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, Dragon's Dogma 2 just got its first big update patch, though it's late on Xbox (it's coming to Microsoft's consoles in a few days). It adds the option to start a new game if you have an existing playthrough and expands the number of appearance change items to 99 (up from a measly 2), while also adding a few extra graphics options on consoles and improving DLSS quality on PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

Dragon's Dogma 2 You are the Arisen, the one who holds the loyalty of Pawns and has an intertwined destiny with a powerful dragon. Work with your party to battle through tough enemies, explore distant locations, and grow stronger so you can take down your foes. PC — Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"" target="_blank">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-pc-na-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"" target="_blank">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dragons-dogma-2" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"" target="_blank">Humble Bundle (Steam)



Xbox — Buy at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDragons-Dogma-2-XBX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CP34Z3DC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3AHFF7O3Z8Q8R%26keywords%3Ddragon%2527s%2Bdogma%2B2%26qid%3D1701721253%26sprefix%3DDragon%2527s%2BDogma%252Caps%252C185%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"" target="_blank">Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2%2F9ns9x2fctg3l" data-link-merchant="click.linksynergy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"" target="_blank">Xbox