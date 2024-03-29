This site has game codes so cheap it seems too good to be true, but I've been using it for a decade—this weekend there's an extra 10% off everything so get filling your backlog

I love playing Xbox and my Steam Deck, and I buy many games for both platforms — but I rarely purchase the games directly through either of these. I hate paying full price for a game, so I'll always check CDKeys first to see if it has a discount, and it often does, even on brand-new releases. There are already a bunch of amazing deals on CDKeys, giving discounts on Helldivers 2 and Dragons Dogma 2, to name a few popular games, but for this weekend only, it's shaving off another 10% off all prices. This a great way to squeeze out even more value, use code PURPLE24 on your basket before checking out. It's a one-use voucher and will discount up to a maximum of $5, so bear this in mind when looking at games over $50.



Feel free to check out the full library of PC and Xbox games you can get cheaper at CDKeys, but here's my favorite picks from the current sale:

Balatro (PC) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fbalatro-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $14.99 now $10.34 at CDKeys Use code PURPLE24



Balatro is a poker-inspired rogue-lite deck builder. Balatro challenges players to create powerful synergies and win big by playing illegal poker hands with unique Joker cards and arcanas. It's currently reviewed at 97% <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2379780/Balatro/#app_reviews_hash" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">overwhelmingly positive on Steam for its addictive gameplay and psychedelic visuals. I've sunk hours into this game on both PC and Xbox and I still can't get enough of it. The addiction is real!



✅Perfect for: Lovers of card games, pixelated graphics and Vampire Survivors-esque repeatable gameplay. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like rogue-like games.



💰Price check: <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2379780/Balatro/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$11.87 on Steam

Helldivers 2 (PC) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fpc%2Fhelldivers-2-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $39.99 now $30.59 at CDKeys Use code PURPLE24



Helldivers 2 has taken the gaming community by storm since its launch in February as the first Playstation console exclusive also launched on day 1 on PC. Pretty much everyone at Windows Central is playing this and it's riding high at the top of the Steam charts. Fight for freedom with some buddies in up to four-player co-op and spread democracy across the galaxy, and bullets. Lots of bullets.



✅Perfect for: Engaging combat and hilarious co-op chaos. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like shooters.



💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLYZ1FCP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$39.99 at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC): <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-pc-na-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $69.99 now $56.69 at CDKeys | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-xbox-series-x-s-ww" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$60.29 (Xbox) Use code PURPLE24 Another popular game that's only recently launched, but you can already get it at a discount with CD Keys. With one of the most incredibly detailed character creators I've ever seen in a video game, you create your own Arisen to play through a single-player fantasy adventure, command pawns, and even hire friend pawns for help in your battle against ferocious fantasy creatures. ✅Perfect for: People who enjoy challenging action RPGs and combat similar in style to Monster Hunter. ❌Avoid it if: You get easily frustrated with difficult enemy bosses and minimal quest direction. 💰Price check: <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$69.99 at Steam

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (PC) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fhorizon-forbidden-west-complete-edition-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $63.99 now $42.92 at CDKeys Use code PURPLE24



An epic action RPG adventure that invites you to brave a dangerous new frontier. Explore distant lands, encounter new tribes, and fight awe-inspiring machines. This edition includes the critically acclaimed base game, bonus content, and the Burning Shores expansion, which introduces new storylines and characters in a stunning yet hazardous area.



✅Perfect for: People who like vast open world games with breathtaking visuals. ❌Avoid it if: You didn't enjoy Horizon Zero Dawn, this is more of the same. 💰Price check: <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2420110/Horizon_Forbidden_West_Complete_Edition/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$59.99 at Steam

The Outlast Trials (PC) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fpc%2Fthe-outlast-trials-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $44.79 now $26.45 at CDKeys Use code PURPLE24 Journey into the darkness with The Outlast Trials, the ultimate test of survival horror. Uncover the secrets of the Murkoff Corporation's secret testing facility, armed only with your wits and a desperate will to survive. With heart-pounding gameplay and an immersive multiplayer experience, The Outlast Trials awaits. Are you ready to face your nightmares?



✅Perfect for: Survival horror fans who want a team challenge. ❌Avoid it if: You're particularly squeamish, this game is full of very intense blood and gore. 💰Price check: <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304930/The_Outlast_Trials/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$39.99 at Steam

Is CDKeys legitimate?

CDKeys is a 'grey market' seller, so the company doesn't run a marketplace like Ebay or randomly source its codes. It buys up codes for popular games and takes advantage of differing regional pricing to offer those codes at a discount.



I've been using CD Keys for around 10 years now and have never had an issue with its codes. I've purchased games, Xbox credit, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions at a considerable discount and saved a small fortune over the years. CDKeys has a Trust Pilot rating of 4.8/5, so while some of the prices seem too good to be true, they really are true. My advice, only from anecdotes on Reddit, is to use your Steam or Xbox key immediately when you receive it and don't hold on to it. Some users have found they've purchased an Xbox Game Pass at a discount and gone to redeem the code months later, and it hasn't worked; CDKeys themselves also advise in its T&Cs that its codes are instant use.



Enjoy browsing the current sale, and let me know if you pick anything up!

