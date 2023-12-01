Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an update in December that adds the metro system, new romance interactions, and more

What you need to know

A new update is on the way for Cyberpunk 2077.

Update 2.1 is bringing even more features to the game, including the ability to use the metro system for transit.

Other additions include reworked boss fights, hangouts with romance options, and the ability to take the radio on the go.

Update 2.1 is slated to arrive for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Dec. 5, 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 just keeps on growing.

CD Projekt RED shared some details on what players can expect for Cyberpunk 2077 in a Twitch stream (that's also been recapped on the official forums) on Friday. Update 2.1, the next major update for the game, is adding the metro system, allowing players to ride the trams as a form of fast travel. There's accompanying scenes, but these can be skipped if players choose.

Other big additions in this patch come in the form of boss fight reworks. Of particular note is Adam Smasher, who is getting some major buffs to make him a far more threatening foe, including allowing him to use the Sandevistan. Motorcycles are getting a fairly major boost as well, with the ability to use throwing weapons while on these vehicles.

You'll also be able to listen to the radio on the go, meaning the music doesn't stop when you get off of your bike or our of your car. The music will turn off automatically in important cutscenes, in order to make sure key dialogue isn't drowned out.

While the team at CD Projekt RED didn't show it off in action, players will also be getting the much-requested ability to hangout with their chosen romance options. The team teased that are a couple of surprises in the update as well, but there's no details as to what these could be.

Just hanging out. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Update 2.1 is slated to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Dec. 5, 2023, coinciding with the launch of the game's physical ultimate edition. This naturally bundles in the Phantom Liberty expansion, which has sold 4.3 million copies so far. This physical copy includes everything so far on disc if you buy the Xbox Series X version, making it similar to the upcoming deluxe edition of Baldur's Gate 3 as a collector's item.

Analysis: The comeback that can't stop

I have to admit that after the expansion arrived, I thought most of the major additions to Cyberpunk 2077 were behind us. I'm happy to be wrong, and all of these changes seem great. I'm looking forward to walking around listening to "I Want To Stay At Your House" for the billionth time before I go hang out with Judy.

If you haven't played it yet, be sure to check out my review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, where I wrote that "If, like me, you were let down in various ways by the original game, then Phantom Liberty will be much more to your liking. It's not perfect, but it made me appreciate my time in Night City and may be enough to elevate Cyberpunk 2077 to our list of the best Xbox games. I'm more interested than ever in where this studio goes with this dystopian vision of the future. "