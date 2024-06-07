Dark and Darker finally comes back to Steam, available today!

What you need to know

Dark and Darker is an unforgiving extraction dungeon crawler PvPvE adventure.

Created by Ironmace, former developers under Nexon, the game was removed last year during a legal battle between the two companies.

Dark and Darker has now returned to Steam, available to play today!

Dark and Darker, a unique blend of Escape from Tarkov and medieval times, offers a thrilling dungeon-based PvP extraction experience. The outcome of your adventure, whether it's a successful loot run or a challenging escape, is determined by your party's skill and the luck of the draw. This title, which sparked a frenzy last year for gamers, is now making its highly-anticipated debut on Steam.

What? When? How?! I'm as surprised as everyone else. This is huge news for the game and a massive win for fans. Only days after announcing they were launching a free-to-play option, Dark and Darker has returned home to Steam, a little over a year after Nexon sued the developers for copyright infringment.

I expect this free-to-play option to allow gamers to move their legacy accounts from Epic Games Store or the Blacksmith launcher to Steam without rebuying. At least, I hope that's the case. As someone who bought the game through Blacksmith, I'd love the opportunity to move the game to Steam without having to rebuy it. I'll be testing this out as soon as I get the chance!

For those who are uninitiated, Dark and Darker is one of the best extraction games on the market. The game features multiple classes, including Rogue, Ranger, Wizard, Druid, Bard, Warlock, and more! Whatever your play style, there is something for everyone here. As Steam puts it, Dark and Darker is an unforgiving hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure. Band together with your friends and use your courage, wits, and cunning to uncover mythical treasures, defeat gruesome monsters, while staying one step ahead of the other devious treasure-hunters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ironmace) Jump in, today! (Image credit: Ironmace) (Image credit: Ironmace)

Players wanting to try something new, I urge you to download it today and try out the free-to-play version! There's no harm in trying something free, is there?

Let me know what you think below or on social media. Heck, maybe we can play together! My friends and I all love Dark and Darker and can't wait for the fresh meat to enter the arena! Play it now on Steam or on the Epic Games Store!