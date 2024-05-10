Days after Sony's Helldivers 2 PSN debacle, Ghosts of Tsushima's PC release gets delisted from Steam in over 170 countries

What you need to know

The PC release of Ghosts of Tsushima: DIRECTOR'S CUT, the definitive version of the award-winning 2020 action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by PlayStation maker Sony, has been delisted from Steam in over 170 countries.

This news comes after Helldivers 2, another game published by Sony, was heavily review bombed when Sony tried to reintroduce a PSN account linking requirement despite selling the game in non-PSN regions.

Sony reversed its decision, but not before Helldivers 2 was delisted from the same non-PSN countries that Ghosts of Tsushima is also now unavailable to purchase in.

The news also comes after Sucker Punch announced PSN account linking would only be necessary for users playing the co-op multiplayer mode Legends, and a few days before Ghosts of Tsushima's scheduled May 16 launch on Steam.

At the time of writing, it's unclear if Sony or Valve — Steam's developer — chose to halt sales of the game in these regions.

One week ago, the popular PC and PS5 co-op shooter Helldivers 2 went into a review bombing uproar when PlayStation publisher Sony announced plans to reintroduce a PlayStation Network (PSN) account linking requirement despite the fact that the game was sold in over 170 countries where PSN isn't available. Though Sony reversed its decision, the game was (and still is) delisted from Steam in those regions — and now, the impending PC release of PlayStation's Ghosts of Tsushima has been as well.

SteamDB data shows that earlier on Friday, sales of the port of developer Sucker Punch's award-winning action title were halted in non-PSN countries in an update to its backend. Notably, this news comes after Sucker Punch publicly announced players would only need to link their Steam account to a PSN one for Ghosts of Tsushima's co-op multiplayer mode Legends, and also less than week before the PC release's scheduled May 16 launch.

"Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay," wrote the studio in reply to someone protesting against PSN account linking requirements. "It is not required to play the singleplayer game."

A confusing development

This situation is very confusing, as it's currently unclear why Ghosts of Tsushima was delisted and also whether it was Sony or Valve — the creator, developer, and overseer of Steam — that chose to do so. I'll be sure to update this article if and when we learn more, but until then, all anyone can do is speculate.

Compared to last week's Helldivers 2 ordeal, this one is significantly different; according to Sucker Punch, having a PSN account is only required for the Legends multiplayer mode, as opposed to Sony's plan for Helldivers that would have forced all players to link one to their Steam. Therefore, I don't see any reason why Ghosts of Tsushima shouldn't be sold in non-PSN regions, especially since the Legends mode's PSN requirement is made very clear on its Steam page with a pinned and outlined box of text.

The fact Steam key seller Green Man Gaming is cancelling Ghosts of Tsushima preorders from players in these countries makes me think there could be some miscommunication going on between retailers and Sony/Sucker Punch, with the former thinking that a PSN account is required for everything in the game. That would explain Valve removing the game from sale, though since which parts of the game do and don't need a PSN account link is clearly explained on the Steam page, it would be odd if that was the case.

Developing...