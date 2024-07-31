Bummed you can't get the Deadpool Cheeky Controller? You can still get your hands on that badonkadonk without spending a ton.

What you need to know

Deadpool and Wolverine Cheeky Xbox Controllers caught the internet's attention recently because they literally have little butt cheeks on the backside.

Unfortunately, these limited edition controllers can only be won in a sweepstakes.

This rarity, of course, means that the official controllers will be worth a ton.

However, there are already 3D printable files online for the cheeky controllers if you want to print one out for your existing Xbox controller.

There's been a lot of hilarious marketing for the popular Deadpool and Wolverine movie released last week. Among these is a free Deadpool Controller Holder and the now internet-famous Deadpool and Wolverine Cheeky Controllers that literally feature the merc and mutant's suit design, complete with a rounded badonkadonk on the backside. The problem is that these silly controllers aren't available for purchase and can only be won in a very limited sweepstakes, which makes them incredibly rare. Our own Richard Devine says this is "infuriatingly what's wrong with Xbox marketing right now." If the winners decide to sell these limited edition controllers, they will sell for a ton of money.

Thankfully, some resourceful fans have come to the rescue by producing 3D printable files for the Deadpool derrière and Wolverine fanny controllers. For a small amount of money, those with access to the right kind of 3D printer can print out a case for their existing Xbox controller and turn it into the Deadpool or Wolverine ones, complete with their cheeky backsides. There's also a different Wolverine-inspired controller cover that features Logan's adamantium clawed hand on the back if that's more to your liking.

Deadpool and Wolverine Cheeky Controller 3D files

Gettin' cheeky with it

3D print this Wolverine Cheeky Cover and put it on your Xbox Controller. (Image credit: Do3D)

I've already discussed this in a previous article, but Deadpool and Wolverine's marketing team has done a hilarious job pushing out silly advertising antics that perfectly vibe with the regenerating merc's humor. While the wide-mouthed Wolverine popcorn bucket and the free controller holder featuring a sassy Deadpool are amusing, the Cheeky Controllers took things to a new level. That's why it was incredibly frustrating to learn they weren't available for general purchase.

You can bet Deadpool's a** that I would have bought one or both of these official controllers had they been put on the market. As it is, I'm left looking for other means of acquiring them. I'm immensely grateful to the creator(s) of the Do3D 3D printer file for getting to the bottom (teehee) of this problem and producing these keester controller covers.