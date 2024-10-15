Diablo 4 latest patch nerfs everyone's favorite build amongst some other much-needed bug fixes

What you need to know

Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 rolls out on October 17, 2024 to all platforms.

The infamouse Eagle Evade Spiritborn build is getting a controversial mid season nerf, due to it's impact on game performance.

Many quest bugs are also being fixed, as well as improvements to Kurast Undercity, Dark Citadel and the Season of Hatred Rising Realmwalker activity.

Diablo 4 friends, the day I dreaded has arrived. I flew too close to the sun... quite literally, with the Eagle Evade Spiritborn build. This ridiculously overpowered setup only requires spamming one button on your Xbox controller. Some mouse and keyboard players have even bound it to their mouse wheels if they unlock like on the Logitech G502 lightspeed. But alas, it's getting some 'adjustments' in the upcoming patch 2.0.3, dropping on October 17, 2024. These changes specifically target the Evade animation: "Spiritborn's Evade could be cast more rapidly than normal depending on the input method and speed. It is now normalized to the standard Evade cast rate in all scenarios."



"But Jen, Blizzard promised they wouldn’t nerf a fun build mid-season?!" I hear you cry. Well, they did say they’d step in if a build messed with the game’s stability. And honestly, I can’t deny that the sheer number of people using this build in populated areas has made the game borderline unplayable at times. We did it, folks. We broke Diablo 4 and now must face the consequences. But hey, it was fun while it lasted!

I post a video of the build on Twitter/X and the replies were split in favor of a nerf (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central / Twitter)

The nerf will, of course, be unpopular with many in the Diablo 4 community, some had voiced their concerns earlier this week over Adam Fletcher's (Diablo 4 Community Lead) post on X addressing the performance issues and warning that changes were on the way.

Just a quick update on some plans. We will have some additional client patches and hotfixes coming out this week. Some possibly as early as this afternoon/evening. These will hit on some crash related items and some of the hot button items from the weekend. We also looked at…October 14, 2024

But don’t fret, there’s some good news in the patch notes too! In our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred review, we bemoaned the overwhelming number of quest-breaking bugs in the expansion, and it looks like many of those are finally getting fixes. This should make the game a lot more enjoyable for everyone.



There are also improvements coming to the Season 6 Realmwalker event. While I was hoping Blizzard might give us an in-game whip to get the big guy moving, they've opted instead for a movement speed buff as a reward if you're particularly efficient. Not as dramatic, but I'll take it!



For those of you who haven’t yet received a Resplendent Spark from Uber Lilith, good news: players who have defeated her on Torment 1 or higher will now automatically receive one upon logging in. You can use this to craft Mythic Uniques. On top of that, we’re getting significant improvements to Kurast UnderCity and Dark Citadel, plus a new cosmetic for the brave souls who hit Paragon 300.

Here are the full patch 2.0.3 notes—grab a drink, they’re long!

Patch 2.0.3 hitting on October 17, 2024

User Interface and User Experience

The crafting notification for Runes now displays what’s being crafted instead of the Runes used.

The recipes for crafting random Runes at the Jeweler now include what Runes are needed for each recipe.

The tooltip for swapping Runes and Gems in sockets now says "swap" instead of "socket" when in that context.

Tooltips for Runes and Runewords have been updated to better communicate their effects.

The tooltip for Masterworking now indicates that the item must be Tempered twice before it can be Masterworked.

Various tooltips and icons for crafting materials have been updated for improved readability.

Infernal Hordes and Kurast Undercity will now be at the top level of activities in the Party Finder menu, alongside activities such as the Pit and Dark Citadel.

The icon for Glyph Sockets has been adjusted to make it more visually distinct in Paragon Boards.

The Non-Physical damage stat has been removed from the Character Stats window.

Developer’s Note: The Non-Physical Damage stat consists of separately listed stats of all included elements, such as Fire Damage. This stat was also incorrectly listed as a standalone entry and has been removed. Its impact on the individual elements has not changed.

Combat text for damage numbers are now abbreviated (.g 10000 damage now displays as 10k damage)

New Nahantu-themed loading screens will now appear in-game.

Kurast Undercity



Developer’s Note: These updates aim to improve the overall value of rewards in the Kurast Undercity while reducing unnecessary friction for leveling players.

Rewards from successful Kurast Undercity runs have been improved.

- More random items will drop.

-Now at least 1 legendary item is guaranteed to drop.

- Gold drops have doubled.

The health pools for bosses and greater afflicted monsters have been reduced to achieve closer parity with similar dungeon content.

The spawn frequency between afflicted super Elites and afflicted regular Elites has been slightly adjusted.

The number of normal monster mobs spawned from the Spirit Beacon encounter has been slightly reduced to improve clarity for the objective.

Timer adjustments

- The starting time for a base run—with no Tribute applied—has been increased from 100 seconds to 120 seconds.

- Afflicted regular Elites now grant a 10 second time bonus, increased from 8 seconds.

- Afflicted super Elites now grant a 15 second time bonus, increased from 14 seconds.

Increased the drop rate of Rare Tributes throughout the game, other rarities are unaffected.



Season of Hatred Rising



The following changes have been implemented for the Realmwalker event

Realmwalker no longer reduces spawns if only one person is following it.

Increased max spawns allowed at a time to 20, previously 15.

Increased the base movement speed of the Realmwalker by around 15%.

Every time you kill a wave of Bloodbound Guardians, the Realmwalker’s movespeed increases by 10%. For example: If you kill all 3 waves of Bloodbound Guardians, the Realmwalker will move 30% faster, in addition to the 15% base increase.

The Realmwalker now has a low chance to summon a Treasure Goblin.

Removed 1 Hatred Spire from the Ritual phase of the event in Nahantu. Three Hatred Spires will still spawn when the event occurs in Estuar, the continent home to the 5 Regions of Diablo IV’s base game.

Removed the Hatred Rising icon from the map. Players will now find the Realmwalker via the event icon.

Various miscellaneous changes to make the event progress quicker.

Balance Updates



Sorcerer

The Overheating Aspect now scales with Incinerate Skill Ranks.

The Charged Flash Aspect now scales with Charged bolts Skill Ranks.

Mythic Unique Items

Doombringer - All Stats increased from 114 to 160.

Shattered Vow - Life increased from 444 to 1,200.

The Grandfather - Life increased from 662 to 1800, and All Stats increased from 150 to 220.

Shroud of False Death - Life increased from 222 to 800 and All Stats increased from 111 to 160.

Nesekem, the Herald - Life increased from 464 to 1200.

Harlequin Crest - Life increased from 465 to 800.

Andariel's Visage - All Stats increased from 77 to 110.

Tempering

The minimum damage values on Legendary Elemental Surge Tempering Affixes have been increased from 300 to 900 damage. The maximum values remain unchanged.

Miscellaneous

New graphics options have been added

- Chromatic Aberration Toggle

- Ultra setting for Ray Tracing Reflections

- Torment 1 is now 1-2

- Torment 2 is now 2

- Torment 3 is now 2-3

- Torment 4 is now 3

- The Aspect of the Agile Wolf

- Azurewrath

- Frostburn

-Shroud of False Death

A new mount trophy has been added as a reward for reaching Paragon 300.

Super Elite monsters will now drop even more loot.

Elite monsters with the Waller affix now cast less walls, and the walls now last 3 seconds, reduced from 5.

The amount of barrier Varshan gains when summoning additional monsters and during the cone waves attack has been reduced.

A bunch of bug fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader on PlayStation™ 4 had a distorted voice.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not function within the Reinforcement tab in the Mercenaries menu.

Season of Hatred Rising

Fixed an issue where the Tier 3 reputation reward from the Zakarum Remnants granted the wrong item type.

Fixed an issue where the Tier 7 reputation reward from the Zakarum Remnants granted Sigil Powder instead of Artificer's Stones.

Fixed an issue where the Slight Challenge Objective could reward favor upon completion before Chapter 3 of the Season Journey was unlocked.

Fixed an issue where consuming a Seething Opal would always guarantee a drop from the first monster killed, instead of only guaranteeing a drop the first time a Seething Opal was consumed.

Fixed an issue where destroying an object right after consuming a Seething Opal would immediately remove the buff.

Fixed an issue where Bloodbound Guardians spawned during the Realmwalker encounter could still damage the boss after it was defeated.

Fixed an issue where no additional monsters would spawn if a full wave of Bloodbound Guardians were killed.

Dark Citadel

Fixed various issues where tooltips and map icons did not display properly in the Dark Citadel.

Fixed an issue where characters could become invisible if they evade while the Faeroc monsters were in the air.

Fixed an issue where multiple Counterspell Elites could exist at the same time.

Fixed an issue where missed cosmetic items dropped in the Dark Citadel would not be sent to the missed equipment tab of the Stash.

Fixed an issue where using the Town Portal while in the Dark Citadel took the player back to their preferred town instead of to the Ancient Nexus.

Fixed an issue where the player could enter the Dark Citadel without completing the Crater of Lost Souls Quest.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects for Soul Bombs cast by Gorshak did not follow the player after they used a movement ability such as Dash or Leap.

Developer’s Note: Soul Bombs are the explosion effects that appear as dark and red circles under the player during the encounter.

Fixed an issue where the objective to obtain a Ward Stone wouldn't properly update if a Soul Siphon was charged while carrying a Ward Stone.

Fixed an issue where players were stuck in the Citdael Wing when both Hurstt and Vorshok bosses were in the Realm of Oblivion. Now, a Teleporter Elite will spawn as intended, which can then be killed to transport you to the Realm of Oblivion.

Fixed an issue where the Death's Debuff Icon and Siphon Symbol Icon would overlap each other when in the Realm of Oblivion.

Fixed an issue where traveling into the Realm of Oblivion with a Ward Stone during the encounter with Gorshak would prevent the Realm Guardians from spawning.

Fixed an issue where the player would get instantly teleported out of the Seething Realm if Gorshak died while the player was in the Realm of Oblivion.

Fixed an issue where using an immunity effect—such as Blood Mist—when Zagraal uses the Soul Entanglement wipe could cause the player to become stuck at 1 health.

Fixed an issue where Kubal could be damaged from outside the Boss arena.

Fixed an issue where defeating Kubal too quickly could block progression.

Fixed multiple miscellaneous visual issues with cosmetic rewards from Dark Citadel.

Kurast Undercity

Fixed an issue where the time limit could be avoided by teleporting to the next floor just as the timer expired.

Fixed an issue where the progress bar did not display the accurate time needed to complete the channel when teleporting to a new floor.

Fixed an issue where moving did not cancel teleporting between floors.

Fixed an issue where Flesh Cultivators wouldn't pursue the player.

Fixed multiple instances where certain UI elements were not indicated as unusable when the player did not have enough materials.

Fixed an issue where players could avoid damage during the Vortex portion of the Longtooth encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Undercity Trailblazer achievement could not be earned as expected.

Fixed an issue where destroying structures could spawn lesser afflicted enemies instead of an Elite Monster.

Fixed an issue where monsters could enter the safe area in the Undercity Ziggurat.

Fixed an issue where dying while channeling the portal to the boss room could block progression.

Fixed an issue where Attunement chests were granting identical loot for all party members.

Developer’s Note: The intent is to reward individualized loot of the same quality, not identical loot.

Fixed an issue where the rewards for successful runs was of lower loot quality than intended.

Runes

Fixed an issue where the Overflow effect for the Que Rune did not affect the duration of Druid's Earthen Bulwark.

Fixed an issue where the buff from the Qax Rune could be lost unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the following skills would be cast by the Rune effect as the base skill without any enhancements when the skill was upgraded.

- Rogue - Ner Rune casting Concealment

- Druid - Que Rune casting Earthen Bulwark

- Barbarian - Ohm Rune casting Warcry

Developer’s Note: Automatic casts from Runes will count as if they were cast by the player. For classes that the skill is not native to, this casts as the base version of the skill. For classes that can learn the skill, apply skills ranks, and upgrades to it, the skill that’s cast with a Rune's effect will behave as if the player cast the skill themself.

Fixed an issue where the Yom Rune tooltip was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where tooltips did not properly communicate the functionality of Overflow effects.

Mercenaries

Fixed an issue where the Bastion ability had a longer duration than what was displayed in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Mercenaries could attack Bloodmarked players in town.

Fixed an issue where the Wire Trap ability did not contribute to stagger on bosses.

Fixed an issue where Raheir Rapport Caches did not always drop a legendary item.

Fixed an issue where Mercenaries could be unable to ride a mount if the player died while mounted.

Fixed an issue where buff icons would appear over Mercenaries' heads.

Fixed an issue where the Mercenary Skill tree would display improperly when viewed in 16:10 aspect ratio.

Fixed an issue where Raheir's Passive Armor and Resistance Bonuses would be removed upon mounting but would not be properly reapplied when dismounting as intended.

Infernal Hordes and Strongholds

Fixed an issue where Infernal Horde waves spawned in Torment 1 and II at a slower pace than Torment 3 and 4.

Fixed an issue where certain items that should drop more commonly from Infernal Hordes were not doing so.

Fixed an issue where enemies in the Chakhir Stronghold were stronger than intended.

Fixed an issue where first-time rewards for completing Nahantu based Strongholds could be acquired multiple times if the Malnok Stronghold had not been completed.

Fixed an issue where the boss could disappear in the Kichuk Stronghold.

Dungeons and The Pit

Fixed an issue where progression in the Seaside Descent Dungeon could be blocked if more monsters were slain before activating the gate release.

Fixed an issue where the Vesicator enemies were unable to be targeted in the Hallowed Stones in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the boss fight in the Betrayed Tomb Dungeon could become reset if the player moves around the arena entrance.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck if removed from a party while in the loading screen for transitioning in and out of Dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the Shoreside Shack Dungeon could be completed without killing all enemies inside.

Fixed an issue where enemies could keep spawning even after clearing a Cellar.

Fixed an issue where the Drifting Shade affix would not apply daze while in the boss encounter in the Ruined Wild and Iron Cenotaph Dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the Blood Boiling affix often did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where Pit Bosses in Tiers 137 and above had less health than intended.

Fixed an issue where placeholder names displayed for certain monsters.

Quests

Fixed various issues where quest pins and quest objectives did not display properly.

Fixed an issue where quest progression could be blocked for The Blind Eye if the cutscene was skipped.

Fixed an issue where the "Claim a reward from the Tree of Whispers," objective could be immediately completed upon starting the Deeds of The Champion quest.

Fixed an issue where only one player in a party would get credit for objective completion for multiple quests in the Kurast Undercity.

Fixed an issue where Zarshala could be invisible during the Butchers of the North Quest.

Fixed an issue where some enemies would not attack the player during the Pursuit of Justice quest.

Fixed an issue where the Wayward Friendship quest could have progression blocked by not being able to taunt villagers.

Fixed an issue where the Banshee spirit didn't appear during The Keening Spirit quest.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the Corrupted Cavity cellar if they waited too long inside during the A Flickering Light quest.

Fixed an issue where the debuff applied during the A Flickering Light quest could persist after the quest was complete.

Fixed an issue where the poison cauldrons during A Flickering Light quest were difficult to hit, especially as melee characters.

Fixed an issue where The Beast could fail to respawn if the player died during the boss' second phase during The Sacred Hunt Spiritborn Class quest.

Fixed an issue where The Pit of the Artificer quest did not grant any rewards upon completion.

Fixed an issue where the Deeds of a Champion quest had a duplicated quest objective for completing Tenets of Depravity and Slaying the Terror of Five Hills.

Fixed an issue where party members could be unable to join the encounter in the Cellar during the Living Memory quest.

Fixed an issue where lighting in Gea Kul would abruptly change during the Enmity Rising quest.

Fixed an issue where the introduction quest for the Dark Citadel could be given to the player before entering a Torment Difficulty tier.

Fixed an issue where the clones spawned during the Ah Bulan encounter could freeze and prevent progression if staggered at low health.

Fixed an issue where Ah Bulan could fail to navigate to the player.

Fixed a rare issue where the Harbinger of Hatred could get stuck and block progression of the encounter.

Fixed an issue in party play where only the player who initiated the conversation with Ormus would activate the Fundament of Faith quest.

Fixed an issue where quest progression could be blocked during the Forgotten Gods Quest if another player in the party remained inside Hesa Si while the quest continued.

Fixed an issue where the Nangari Deathworker during the Thrust into the Dark Quest could get stuck in the fog wall.

Fixed an issue where the player could respawn in a blocked area during the Way Out is Through Quest.

Fixed an issue where the Fog Wall could malfunction for other players in a party during the All Good Things Quest.

Fixed an issue where the cutscene could fail to trigger for all players in the party when talking to Neyrelle during the Perspective Quest.

Fixed an issue where the party could have quest progression blocked during the Perspective Quest if interacting with multiple statues at the same time.

Fixed an issue where several challenges associated with the Vessel of Hatred campaign could not be unlocked as expected.

Fixed an issue where the Sacred Hunt Spiritborn class Quest could have progression blocked.

Events

Fixed an issue where the event where a Stalker spawns when trying to save someone from a bear trap wouldn’t spawn the Stalker, which could prevent future instances of this event.

Fixed an issue where the Legion event Of Souls and Spirits would end if the Basins were destroyed while collecting the souls.

Fixed an issue where certain companion skills such as The Devourer or Shadow Clone did not function properly during the Of Souls and Spirits Legion event.

Fixed an issue where Mastery could not be completed for the Impromptu Investigation event because Subo wouldn't call out killers if enemies were slain too quickly.

Fixed an issue where certain events—such as Blood Siphon—spawned more Super Elites than intended.

Fixed an issue where Flayer ambush events occurred less frequently than intended.

A multitude of Gameplay improvements and fixes

General

Fixed an issue where fewer automatically granted crafting materials were received in higher difficulty tiers than intended.

Fixed an issue where Angelbreath was not dropping as often as intended.

Fixed an issue where some items could only drop in higher world tiers than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Blacksmith cache contained lower quality gear than intended for lower-level characters.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins and The Butcher did not guarantee a Legendary item drop at level 1.

Fixed an issue where the Revenge Paragon Glyph didn't work in certain contexts of Thorns damage being applied.

Fixed an issue where Cat mounts could move and behave erratically in certain conditions.

Fixed an issue with The Shroud of False Death in which some passives required to be learned before they granted their benefit.

Fixed an issue where Grindebor the Harvester dealt far more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where some items could not be equipped after seasonal migration.

Fixed an issue where defeating the Echo of Lilith did not reward a Resplendent Spark.

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where Mighty Throw Pulse size tempered affixes did not display in the character stats panel.

Druid

Fixed an issue where active Ravens would persist indefinitely after unequipping Stormcrow's Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Stormcrow's Aspect did not mark Ravens as a nature skill.

Fixed an issue where automatic casts from Nature's Fury would count as a Rune Offering.

Fixed an issue where bonus casts from Nature's Fury did not get properly marked as Werewolf or Werebear skills when using Tempest Roar or Vasily's Prayer Unique items.

Fixed an issue where the 4th Shred attack from the Aspect of the Agile wolf did not dash into enemies as intended.

Fixed an issue where Chance for Storm Strike to Hit Twice affix on the Greatstaff of the Crone could not be a Greater Affix.

Fixed an issue where Fierce Maul did not stack with Maul Size affixes.

Fixed an issue where Perfect Storm Key Passive was not working.

Fixed an issue where only the first instance of Druids Raven active attack was doing Lightning Damage while the Stormcrow's affix is equipped.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the Shademist Aspect would occasionally not deal damage from a Minion if it was equipped after that Minion was summoned.

Fixed an issue where changing an upgrade for the Golem before entering a new area could prevent future Golems from spawning.

Fixed an issue where Black River's Corpse Skill Ranks affix did not increase as a Greater Affix or through Masterworking.

Fixed an issue where additional Bone Storms spawned by Lidless Wall would cause an active Bone Storm with increased duration from the Aspect of Osseous gale to not do damage.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where Preparation didn't reset Dance of Knives charges.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where casting Familiar while using both the Elemental Constellation Aspect and Sidhe's Bindings would always cast a Fire Dagger, regardless of the expected element of Familiar.

Fixed an issue where the tempering affix for increasing Familiar duration did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where casting Familiar while Unstable Currents was active couldn't trigger any additional spell casts.

Fixed an issue where stacks of Enlightenment weren't consistently being granted.

Fixed an issue where Free Duration effects—such as from tempering—did not function correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Tempering affix for Chance for Lightning Spear to deal double damage wouldn’t function.

Fixed an issue where Chance for Teleport to Deal Double Damage affix was not working.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Tenuous agility effect didn't function while in town.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Exhilaration could allow the player to evade without a cooldown.

Fixed an issue where the Charged Flash aspect did not apply the full benefits of the Enhanced Charged Bolts upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the Energy Focus passive would not generate barrier up to the maximum cap.

Fixed an issue where companions—such as quest followers or Mercenaries—could trigger Enchantment effects.

Fixed a bug where a line would appear while in certain content when using Ball Lightning.

Fixed an issue where Deep Freeze would cause much of the screen to turn white when cast in the Field of Giants area.

Spiritborn

Fixed an issue where the unique power of Jacinth Shell did not interact properly with skills that use charges.

Fixed an issue where the Acceleration passive would cause the Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown affix to not function.

Fixed an issue where Acceleration could be consumed by non-damaging abilities.

Fixed an issue where the affix for Soar granting Barrier did not increase as a Greater Affix or through Masterworking.

Fixed an issue where the Scorn of the Earth Unique boots did not grant the correct amount of bonus damage to Soar.

Fixed an issue where stacks of Supremacy could be granted from automatic casts of Ultimate abilities, such as from the Yom Rune.

Fixed an issue where Shard of Verathiel could drop for Spiritborn characters.

Fixed an issue where Rod of Kepeleke would make Payback have no cooldown when the Poised Upgrade was not selected.

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn Unique Items could not drop from Flayer Ambushes.

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn could cancel the Evade animation mid-evade.

Developer’s Note: Spiritborn's Evade could be cast more rapidly than normal depending on the input method and speed. It is now normalized to the standard Evade cast rate in all scenarios.

Party Finder

Fixed an issue where Kurast Undercity did not require Level 15 to be selected.

Fixed an issue where the highlight on controller could disappear when scrolling to the bottom of a drop-down menu in the Party Finder window.

Fixed an issue where Quick List was not an option for the following activities

Fixed an issue where controller navigation could malfunction after attempting to join a full party.

Fixed an issue where selecting Kurast Undercity and Infernal Hordes always required completion of the introduction quest to the activity.

Fixed an issue where description labels didn't properly function when first opening the Party Finder menu.

Fixed an issue where a label for Vessel of Hatred was present in the Party Finder menu.

Fixed an issue where Controller focus could be lost after joining a party through Party Finder, impacting cursor navigation.

Fixed an issue where the search would be reset to Any after using the Expansion dropdown.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the Pit Tier selection tooltip displayed outdated information.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip did not convey that Torment difficulties unlocked Pit Mastery.

Fixed an issue where Campaign Progress didn't display correctly in the Hall of Fallen Heroes.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for several incenses would persist after the incense wore off.

Fixed an issue where the tooltips on possible affixes when enchanting an item displayed inaccurate information.

Fixed an issue where the Spree Killer's set items did not display properly for Spiritborn characters.

Fixed an issue where items with all Greater Affixes, maximum tempering affixes, and items that have been socketed would have non-functional item links in chat.

Fixed an issue where the Journal could not be re-opened with the appropriate keybind after being closed.

Fixed an issue where bonuses from several Glyphs did not display in character stats when in town.

Fixed an issue where the appearances for Flameweaver and Midwinter Dirk did not appear in the Wardrobe.

Fixed an issue where city names in the map could appear in offset locations when viewing the map while inside a dungeon.

Fixed an issue where the Lock Cursor option did not function.

Fixed an issue where the Exceptionally Attuned Challenge did not properly display a progress bar.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Purveyor of Curiosities or the Dark Citadel Vendor when playing on controller would default your cursor to the inventory instead of the Vendor window.

Fixed an issue where the controller highlight would be missing when navigating through tiers in the Pit Menu.

Fixed an issue where the initial cinematics upon starting the Vessel of Hatred campaign did not display a Skip prompt.

Fixed an issue where the warning about missed glyph experience would display when failing mastery in a Pit run.

Fixed an issue where Controller triggers did not switch tabs in the Stable Master Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Exceptionally Attuned achievement did not display a progress bar.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where buying a Mace from the Purveyor of Curiosities could result in acquiring an Axe.

Fixed an issue where Pets could be attacked by enemies. No power in the deepest of Hells’ depths would save you from that swift and brutal retribution.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck if trying to leave the game while changing difficulty.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Urivar's Shattered Face appearance could remove a character's hairstyle.

Fixed an issue where various 2-handed weapon appearances for Necromancers would clip through the player's body.

Fixed an issue where all Spur charges could be consumed at once when using the Ash Knight's Destrier Mount Armor.

Fixed an issue where Emotes did not play when previewed in the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where Material caches would drop the materials in small amounts over a long period of time. They now drop more quickly in a large pile.

Fixed an issue where some users couldn't toggle certain advanced graphics options.

Fixed an issue where the model for the Spiritborn class could be missing on the main menu when first logging in.

Fixed an issue where the Urivar's Charred Sword cosmetic could not be unlocked as an appearance by a Spiritborn character.

Various performance, stability, UI, audio, and visual improvements.