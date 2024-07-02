Does The First Descendant have crossplay and cross-progression?

The First Descendant is one of the hottest new free-to-play games on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Rather than pitting players against each other, the game has players work together in teams of four to take down groups of enemies as well as powerful bosses. But since this third-person looter-shooter is available on different platforms, you're probably wondering if it supports crossplay as well as cross-progression. We're here to answer all of your questions on that subject.

Does The First Descendant have crossplay? Yes! The First Descendant allows players on different platforms to still play together. So, it doesn't matter if you're playing PC, your brother is playing on Xbox, and your friend is playing on PlayStation. You can still all team up and take down enemies in multiplayer co-op sessions.

Does The First Descendant support cross-progression? We've got more good news here. The First Descendant does indeed support cross-progression, which means you can continue your game file on whatever platforms you've downloaded the free game on. For instance, I could start The First Descendant on my Xbox but play it on my PC. Cross-progression is supported between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

What platforms is The First Descendant on? The First Descendant platforms include PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4.

A fun new multiplayer for you and your friends

Each character has different skills in The First Descendant. (Image credit: NEXON)

As explained in our The First Descendant FAQ, The First Descendant's Producer, Beom-jun Lee, explained a while back that the multiplayer game supports both crossplay and cross-progression. As such, get ready to enjoy the game with your friends on whatever platforms you want. What's more, since the game is free-to-play, it's easy to install it on whatever compatible devices you might have.

While the base game is free-to-play, The First Descendant does have microtransactions. It's unclear at present whether or not these purchases are optional and balanced or if the game presents a pay-to-win dynamic. Hopefully, it's the former. If it does prove to be pay-to-win, it will be very upsetting.

Another important aspect of The First Descendant is that each character offers different stats, abilities, and roles. Some also have attributes or special skills such as the ability to use fire, chill (ice), and electric attacks. As such, you can get a very different playing experience depending on which character you're controlling. You can develop skills as one character and then when you're ready for another challenge, you can move on to another character. It helps provide more replay value.

The First Descendant released on July 2, 2024 for PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. It is free-to-play but there are microtransactions. Since it supports crossplay and cross-progression, you can play with friends on various supported platforms.