Enshrouded Blue Goblet Tavern: Location of the best base in the game

While Enshrouded's robust voxel-based building mechanics are a ton of fun to play around with, not everyone is a talented base-builder. Everyone does need a cozy place to craft at, rest up in, and call home, though, but thankfully, the enormous realm of Embervale has plenty of vacant — albeit damaged — properties you can move into and repair if you'd rather not build from the ground up.

There are tons of different cabins and cottages scattered across Enshrouded's map you can easily transform into a solid base, but none of them hold a candle to the amazing Blue Goblet Tavern. The occupants of this legendary establishment may have perished, but they left behind a magnificent edifice that gives you all the space and amenities you could ever hope for in a pre-existing structure. Here's where you can find it, as well as a more detailed overview of why it's the best base location in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded Blue Goblet Tavern location

Circled in red is the precise location of the Blue Goblet Tavern. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The majority of Enshrouded's existing structures are found in wide-open areas within settlements, but the Blue Goblet Tavern is one of the rare few that's out in the wilderness. Specificall, the location of the Blue Goblet Tavern is west-northwest of the Revelwood Ancient Spire, tucked away on a plateau within the region's autumnal, highland forest. The above image shows where you can find it circled in red (you can use this nifty Enshrouded interactive map to get the lay of the land).

The easiest way to reach the Blue Goblet Tavern is to first fast travel to the Revelwood Ancient Spire, then jump off it and use a Glider (the Ghost Glider works best, if you have it) to fly most of the way there. After doing so, it'll only take you a minute or two to walk to its location. And once you get there, you'll quickly realize just how perfect the tavern is.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central)

As you can see in the screenshots above, the massive three-story structure has a ridiculous amount of room inside for Enshrouded's NPC craftspeople, workbenches, storage chests, and other utilities. There's a spacious main floor, storage closets, several bedrooms in the upstairs areas, an attic, a basement, and even a cave that you can access through a hole in one of the basement's walls. Placing a Flame Altar in the center of the main floor will claim everything but the cave as your property, and by upgrading the Altar just once with a single Shroud Core, your base area will expand to cover the cave as well. This will also give you enough space to put down some farmland on the plateau outside.

The rustic tavern comes with lots of quality furniture inside, too, which starts off your base with an incredibly high Comfort level of 25. That's enough to give you 30 full minutes of the Rested buff that increases your stamina and stamina regen speed — and this is before you start to add your own furnishings that'll raise Comfort even higher. Then, around the exterior, you'll find beehives that give Honey and Wax each time they're harvested after respawning, along with a Well for gathering Water and Copper and Clay deposits in the nearby cliffsides.

It's not even difficult to repair, as the roof is completely intact (there's a grappling hook spot that takes you right to it from a balcony, by the way) and there's barely any holes in the walls. The most you'll have to do is plop down a few 2x2 panels, build a staircase or a ladder that leads to the attic, and press E to dismantle some broken bedframes and environmental storytelling skeletons. Sorry, but this is my tavern now.

The only "downside" is that there are some mid-level rats and spiders in the basement and the cave that's attached to it, respectively, but these are barely a threat — and once you take them out, they'll never respawn as long as you place your Flame Altar down. Ultimately, you couldn't ask for a nicer or cozier home in Embervale, so why not move in? It's free real estate.

Enshrouded is available now on PC through Steam Early Access for $30. It's rapidly become one of the best PC games to play right now, especially if you're a fan of fantasy worlds, survival gameplay, and action RPG combat.