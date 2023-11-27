My personal pick for BEST video game trilogy in history is 33% off this Cyber Monday (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

I'm sure this title will upset some people but it's true: no video game trilogy in history comes close to Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3, and that's just a fact society at large needs to accept.

Penned by the legendary Hideo Kojima and his team at Konami, Metal Gear Solid changed the video game industry by proving video games could be serious and challenge Hollywood on its monopoly for cinematic quality. The legendary stealth games still hold up to this day, and carry some eerily poignant warnings and predictions on society, geopolitics, and economics many of which came to pass in this near-future reimagining of the world. Play as Solid Snake throughout decades of alternative U.S. history, operating in the shadows against a global conspiracy to enslave humanity.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection (Vol. 1)| was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Whether you're gaming on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch, the greatest video game trilogy of all time is now available in a complete collection. While Konami could've probably made more effort to modernize things for this bundle, they're still thoroughly playable, timeless, and nostalgic across every platform.

✅Perfect for: Fans of the original games who want to re-experience the greatness, or curious newcomers who enjoy retro-styled stealth gameplay that quite honestly still holds up in 2023. ❌Avoid it if: Retro PS1 and PS2 visuals aren't your cup of tea. 💰Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy

More great Cyber Monday deals

What makes Metal Gear Solid so good?

I'm a huge Metal Gear Solid fan as you might have surmised by the opening, so when I heard Metal Gear Solid was getting its very own collection last summer I was naturally excited. The third game, Metal Gear Solid 3, is one title I consider among the best games of all time, and it is getting a full-blown Metal Gear Solid 3 remake too. But what we have in this collection are ports of the classic PlayStation 1, and PlayStation 2 versions of the game, brought across to modern systems.

Not all ports are created equal, of course. Depending on access to original source code, licensing issues over the years, and other factors, video game content doesn't always translate well when ported from system to system. Some have complained that Metal Gear Solid 1 in this collection, for example, doesn't adopt some modern standards like 16:9 aspect ratios or higher-def textures or frame rates. The PC version has some unofficial mods that can improve your experience, but honestly, if you ever played the original, it's weirdly nostalgic to just go back and experience it largely the way it was, in all of its 4:3 glory.

In Metal Gear Solid 1, you play as shadowy operative Solid Snake on a mission for the U.S. government, infiltrating a base taken over by terrorists. The U.S. is trying to keep the incident secret, and as such, you operate alone, with minimal support. Your job is to assassinate the perpetrators and rescue some hostages, but it becomes apparent quite quickly that not is all as it seems.

Metal Gear Solid 1 was absolutely legendary for its time. Taking full advantage of the PlayStation 1's digital audio suite (something we now take for granted), Metal Gear Solid 1 had full high-quality voice acting and cinematic sound, and was certainly among the first games I played that had this kind of delivery. It blew my mind as a little kid, and still gives me goosebumps even now when certain music kicks in. Metal Gear Solid was also my first introduction to a lot of anime-styled tropes and conventions, blending American-style action movies with borderline supernatural elements in a way that shouldn't work, but simply does. I won't spoil the game for those that haven't played, but MGS1 needs to be experienced to be believed. The game was also brimming with weird quirks and tiny details that Kojima is now renowned for, and holds up incredibly well even today.

Metal Gear Solid 2 heavily subverted expectations. Launching on PS2, MGS2 continued the game's conspiratorial themes with plot twists right out of the gate. Kojima didn't shy away from confusing and betraying expectations for fans of the original game, making MGS2 potentially the most controversial in the series.

Metal Gear Solid 3 brought things back to basics in some ways, but also serves as a prequel. Taking place during the height of the Cold War, Metal Gear Solid 3 is among the most beautiful and poignant games I've ever played, and remains one of my personal favorite games of all time all these many years later.

Whether you're a hardcore fan of the original games, or a newcomer, Metal Gear Solid holds up, and you can own this piece of gaming history for less thanks to Cyber Monday.