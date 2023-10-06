Forza Horizon 5 celebrates Día de Muertos with the community's most requested car

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 continues to improve month after month with a variety of post-launch updates.

In October, FH5 is celebrating Mexico's most famous holiday, Día de Muertos, with a themed update and new content.

The update brings five new cars to the Festival Playlist, including the Nissan Tsuru, Forza Horizon's most requested car of all time.

There's also a new Car Pack bringing four more high-performance cars to the game.

The highly-anticipated launch of Forza Motorsport (2023) means little for Forza Horizon 5, which continues to enjoy healthy post-launch support. This month, players are getting a themed update celebrating Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with a whole range of decorations and new content. Players are also finally getting the most requested car in Forza Horizon's history: the Nissan Tsuru.

This month, players can join in the Día de Muertos celebrations, earn new cars through the Festival Playlist, celebrate the release of Forza Motorsport, and increase their Gamerscore with a host of new achievements. Oh, and Forza Horizon 5 is getting yet another Car Pack DLC with four more additions to the Forza Horizon 5 car list... for those who are willing to pay for it.

You can check out the Forza Horizon 5 Let's Go! stream detailing the changes, or just scroll a little bit further to get my concise summary of the new features.

Día de Muertos takes over Mulegé. During the entire duration of the Festival Playlist, players will be able to explore Mulegé adorned with a wide variety of decorations for Day of the Dead, including a drone show that will appear in the night sky above the city. The Festival Playlist will also celebrate the holiday with a ton of themed events, challenges, and rewards.

Forza Horizon 5: Día de Muertos will release as a free patch update on Oct. 10, 2023, with the accompanying Festival Playlist kicking off on Oct. 12. Players will be able to access most of the new content short of the Festival Playlist in the two-day interim, as well as purchase the Super Speed Car Pack to add those vehicles to their collection.

With these updates, Forza Horizon 5 maintains its position at the top of the best Xbox racing games, but it's obviously getting some competition from its younger sibling now. Forza Motorsport (2023) is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC in early access, but officially launches to all players and on Xbox Game Pass on Oct. 10, 2023.