Forza Motorsport (2023) cars: Full car list, new additions, DLC, gifts, and more

Forza Motorsport (2023) is a spiritual reboot of Xbox Game Studio’s Forza Motorsport franchise. This entry in the long-running racing series features a myriad of new features that help it stand out, including being the most accessible Forza Motorsport game to date. This includes a rebuilt physics engine to improve driving and handling, resigned tracks with fully dynamic weather effects and a time-of-day cycle, and a tighter focus on competition, the pursuit of skill, and the player’s love for cars.

And that player's love is represented through Forza Motorsport (2023)’s list of cars, which is the largest opening roster for cars in a Forza Motorsport game to date. What’s more, is that this isn’t even the final roster. Forza Motorsport (2023) will feature a live service platform that will update the game for years to come with new content, cars, tracks, and much more.

With so many cars to choose from, it can be overwhelming for players to decide which one to drive first. So, we have rounded every single car announced for Forza Motorsport (2023) so far in a comprehensive list to help players peruse through and more efficiently pick their favorite automobile to beat the competition.

Here is the full list of cars for Forza Motorsport (2023).

Forza Motorsport (2023): What cars are being added in the future?

Forza Motorsport (2023) has over five hundred cars to choose from, with more being added after the game launches. This section will highlight any new vehicles scheduled to be added to the roster whether they be from updates, DLC, event gifts, etc.

Cars coming in October

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI #22 Experion Racing — October 5 Car Pass

2019 Dodge Challenger #9 American V8 Road Racing TA — October 12 Car Pass

1999 Nissan NISMO Clarion R391 #23 — October 19 Car Pass

2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé — October 26 Car Pass

Forza Motorsport (2023): Full list of cars

This is the full list of cars currently available in Forza Motorsport (2023).

NOTE: This section is sorted by the car's manufacturer (in alphabetical order), then the model year (oldest to newest), then the model name (in alphabetical order). To navigate through this list easier, use "Ctrl + F" on your keyboard and type in the manufacturer or car you wish to find.

A

Auto Union

1939 Auto Union Type D

Acura

2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3

2017 Acura NSX

2001 Acura Integra Type-R

Alfa

2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde

Alpine

2017 Alpine A110

1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans

AMC

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"

Apollo

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Ariel

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

Aston

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2008 Aston Martin DBS

2001 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600

1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

1967 Aston Martin DBS

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

Audi

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2018 Audi RS 4 Avant

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé

2018 Audi TT RS

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2015 Audi S1

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

2013 Audi RS 4 Avant

2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback

2006 Audi RS 4

2004 Audi S4

2003 Audi RS 6

2001 Audi RS 4 Avant

1995 Audi Avant RS2

1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO

1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1

1984 Audi Sport quattro

Austin-Healey

1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII

Automobili

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

B

BAC

2014 BAC Mono

Bentley

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3

2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8

BMW

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé

2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan

2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2016 BMW M4 GTS

2015 BMW i8

2013 BMW M6 Coupe

2012 BMW M5

2010 BMW M3 GTS

2005 BMW M3

2002 BMW M3-GTR

2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé

2000 BMW 323ti Sport

1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR

1997 BMW M3

1995 BMW 850CSi

1991 BMW M3

1988 BMW M5

1981 BMW M1

1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar

1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

Brabham

2019 Brabham BT62

1967 Brabham BT24

Bugatti

2019 Bugatti Divo

2018 Bugatti Chiron

1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

1926 Bugatti Type 35 C

Buick

1987 Buick Regal GNX

1970 Buick GSX

C

Cadillac

2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

Caterham

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

Chaparral

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

Chevrolet

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports Oreca FLM09

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport

1976 Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427

Chrysler

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

D

DA Automobiles

2011 DS Automobiles Citroën DS 3 Racing

Datsun

1979 Datsun #33 280ZX Turbo

1970 Datsun 510

1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster

Dodge

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R

2013 Dodge Dart GT

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo

1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Donkervoort

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

E

Eagle

1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo

1967 Eagle-Westlake T1G

Exomotive

2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5

F

Formula

2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z

Ferrari

2020 Ferrari Roma

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO

2018 Ferrari Portofino

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2017 Ferrari J50

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

2014 Ferrari California T

2014 Ferrari FXX K

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2012 Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione

2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

1998 Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP

1995 Ferrari F50

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

1992 Ferrari 512 TR

1987 Ferrari F40

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO

1982 Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM

1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2

1970 Ferrari 512 S

1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

1964 Ferrari F-158 F1

1963 Ferrari 250LM

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial

1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport

Ford

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2017 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford GT

2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC

2005 Ford Ford GT

2003 Ford Focus RS

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1992 Ford Falcon GT

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

1982 Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT

1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1966 Ford Lotus Cortina

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

1964 Ford GT40 Mk I

G

Ginetta

2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

H

Holden

2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore

1988 Holden VL Commodore Group A SV

1977 Holden Torana A9X

1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350

1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327

Honda

2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic

2018 Honda Civic Type R

2009 Honda S2000 CR

2005 Honda NSX-R

2004 Honda Civic Type R

2000 Honda Prelude Type SH

1997 Honda Civic Type R

1992 Honda NSX-R

1991 Honda CR-X SiR

1970 Honda S800

1967 Honda RA300

HSV

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS

1996 HSV GTSR

Hyundai

2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

I

Infiniti

2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge

2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe

2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe

J

Jaguar

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe

2015 Jaguar XFR-S

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

1993 Jaguar XJ220

1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5

1961 Jaguar E-type

1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8

1956 Jaguar D-Type

K

Koenigsegg

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

KTM

2020 KTM X-Bow GT2

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4

2013 KTM X-Bow R

L

Lamborghini

2021 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2013 Lamborghini Veneno

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT

1972 Lamborghini Jarama S

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

Lexus

2021 Lexus LC 500

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2015 Lexus RC F

2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport

2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport

2010 Lexus LFA

Lola

1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

Lotus

2023 Lotus Emira

2020 Lotus Evija

2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

2011 Lotus Evora S

2002 Lotus Esprit V8

1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77

1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

1967 Lotus Type 49

Lynk

2021 Lynk & Co 03+

2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03

M

Maserati

2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

2004 Maserati MC12

1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup

1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage

1957 Maserati 300 S

1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 PininFarina Berlinetta

1939 Maserati 8CTF

Mazda

2016 Mazda MX-5

2015 Mazda Formula Mazda

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

2013 Mazda MX-5

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A

1997 Mazda RX-7

1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE

1973 Mazda RX-3

1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II

McLaren

2021 McLaren 765LT

2020 McLaren GT

2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe

2018 McLaren 720S Coupe

2018 McLaren Senna

2015 McLaren P1 GTR

2013 McLaren P1

1997 McLaren F1 GT

1993 McLaren F1

1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4

1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23

1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B

1966 McLaren M2B

Mercedes

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé

2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport A-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series

2004 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

Mercury

1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

Merkur

1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti

MG

2021 MG MG6 XPower

1966 MG MGB GT

1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam

MINI

2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP

2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP

1965 MINI Cooper S

Mitsubishi

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R

1997 Mitsubishi GTO

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

N

NIO

2016 NIO EP9

Nissan

2023 Nissan Z

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO

2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero

1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1994 Nissan Silvia K's

1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1993 Nissan 240SX SE

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R

1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX

1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)

1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo

1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette

1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette

1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432

1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382

1967 Nissan R380 II

O

Oldsmobile

1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

Opel

1979 Opel Kadett C GT/E

P

Pagani

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Peugeot

2011 Peugeot 308 GTI

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

Plymouth

1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi

Pontiac

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

Porsche

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

2021 Porsche Mission R

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR

2015 Porsche #19 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2007 Porsche 911 GT3

2004 Porsche 911 GT3

2003 Porsche Carrera GT

1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau

1993 Porsche 928 GTS

1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

1970 Porsche 914/6

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

1960 Porsche 718 RS 60

1957 Porsche 356A Speedster

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

R

Radical

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

RAESR

2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed

Renault

2018 Renault Megane R.S.

2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept

2008 Renault Megane R26.R

2003 Renault Sport Clio V6

1993 Renault Clio Williams

1980 Renault 5 Turbo

1967 Renault 8 Gordini

Rimac

2021 Rimac Nevera

2019 Rimac Concept Two

S

Saleen

2018 Saleen S1

2004 Saleen S7

Shelby

1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra

Subaru

2022 Subaru BRZ

2019 Subaru STI S209

2015 Subaru WRX STI

2013 Subaru BRZ

2011 Subaru WRX STI

2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STi Version

1990 Subaru Legacy RS

T

Toyota

2020 Toyota GR Supra

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

2003 Toyota Celica Sport Specialty II

1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

1995 Toyota MR2 GT

1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III

1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185

1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT

1989 Toyota MR2 SC

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

1974 Toyota Celica GT

1974 Toyota Corolla SR5

1969 Toyota 2000GT

TVR

2018 TVR Griffith

U

Ultima

2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020

V

Vauxhall

2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR

2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Volkswagen

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

2021 Volkswagen Golf R

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

1998 Volkswagen Gti VR6 Mk3

1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2

1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v

1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S

Volvo

1997 Volvo 850 R

VUHL

2017 VUHL 05RR

X

Xpeng

2020 Xpeng P7

Z

Zenvo

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

Forza Motorsport (2023): What are the Gift Cars?

Gift Cars are gifts from the developers for accomplishing various tasks. The conditions for these rewards can range from playing previous titles in the series or participating in promotional events for newly announced expansions, DLC, or games.

Once you have completed a Gift Car's prerequisites, it will be mailed to you through the in-game Message Center. Do note that some Gift Cars are only available for a limited time.

Loyalty Cars

Loyalty Cars are rewards for playing previous Forza Motorsport or Forza Horizon titles.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition (Loyalty reward for playing a previous Forza Motorsport or Horizon game).

Forza Motorsport (2023): What are the DLC Cars?

As the name implies, DLC Cars are cars added to the game through updates, DLC, microtransactions, or expansions like Forza Motorsport’s Car Pass.

Car Pass Cars

Purchasing the Car Pass for this game will grant players access to 30 new cars that will be added post-launch, one per week.

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI #22 Experion Racing — October 5

2019 Dodge Challenger #9 American V8 Road Racing TA — October 12

1999 Nissan NISMO Clarion R391 #23 — October 19

2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé — October 26

Reward Cars

Reward Cars are in-game cars that are added through updates and can only be unlocked by complete Featured or Open Tours in the Builder’s Cup or Featured Multiplayer game modes.

2020 Acura ARX-05 #6 DPi — Featured Tour Reward Car

Put the pedal to the metal with your favorite cars

With this list, you will have easy-to-remember access to some of your favorite cars and beat your rivals online in one of the best Xbox games. Be sure to bookmark this guide and come back regularly and as we will update this list with new cars that will be added to the game in the future through updates, promotional event gifts, DLC, and more.

If you wish to learn more about Forza Motorsport (2023), check out our preview and upcoming review.

Forza Motorsport (2023) officially releases on October 10, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For those who preorder the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you get early access on Oct. 5, 2023. Our Forza Motorsport review goes live on Oct. 4 at 3:01 a.m. ET.