Forza Motorsport (2023) cars: Full car list, new additions, DLC, gifts, and more
Peruse through the full, ever-growing catalog of cars to race with in Forza Motorsport (2023)
Forza Motorsport (2023) is a spiritual reboot of Xbox Game Studio’s Forza Motorsport franchise. This entry in the long-running racing series features a myriad of new features that help it stand out, including being the most accessible Forza Motorsport game to date. This includes a rebuilt physics engine to improve driving and handling, resigned tracks with fully dynamic weather effects and a time-of-day cycle, and a tighter focus on competition, the pursuit of skill, and the player’s love for cars.
And that player's love is represented through Forza Motorsport (2023)’s list of cars, which is the largest opening roster for cars in a Forza Motorsport game to date. What’s more, is that this isn’t even the final roster. Forza Motorsport (2023) will feature a live service platform that will update the game for years to come with new content, cars, tracks, and much more.
With so many cars to choose from, it can be overwhelming for players to decide which one to drive first. So, we have rounded every single car announced for Forza Motorsport (2023) so far in a comprehensive list to help players peruse through and more efficiently pick their favorite automobile to beat the competition.
Here is the full list of cars for Forza Motorsport (2023).
Forza Motorsport (2023): What cars are being added in the future?
Forza Motorsport (2023) has over five hundred cars to choose from, with more being added after the game launches. This section will highlight any new vehicles scheduled to be added to the roster whether they be from updates, DLC, event gifts, etc.
Cars coming in October
- 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI #22 Experion Racing — October 5 Car Pass
- 2019 Dodge Challenger #9 American V8 Road Racing TA — October 12 Car Pass
- 1999 Nissan NISMO Clarion R391 #23 — October 19 Car Pass
- 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé — October 26 Car Pass
Forza Motorsport (2023): Full list of cars
This is the full list of cars currently available in Forza Motorsport (2023).
NOTE: This section is sorted by the car's manufacturer (in alphabetical order), then the model year (oldest to newest), then the model name (in alphabetical order). To navigate through this list easier, use "Ctrl + F" on your keyboard and type in the manufacturer or car you wish to find.
A
Auto Union
- 1939 Auto Union Type D
Acura
- 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi
- 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3
- 2017 Acura NSX
- 2001 Acura Integra Type-R
Alfa
- 2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde
Alpine
- 2017 Alpine A110
- 1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans
AMC
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"
Apollo
- 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
Ariel
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
Aston
- 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car
- 2019 Aston Martin Vantage
- 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3
- 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe
- 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
- 2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2008 Aston Martin DBS
- 2001 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
- 1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600
- 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
- 1967 Aston Martin DBS
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
Audi
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan
- 2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2015 Audi S1
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
- 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
- 2006 Audi RS 4
- 2004 Audi S4
- 2003 Audi RS 6
- 2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 1995 Audi Avant RS2
- 1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO
- 1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
- 1984 Audi Sport quattro
Austin-Healey
- 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII
Automobili
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
B
BAC
- 2014 BAC Mono
Bentley
- 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
- 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
- 2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8
BMW
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé
- 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan
- 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe
- 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
- 2018 BMW M5
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 2016 BMW M4 GTS
- 2015 BMW i8
- 2013 BMW M6 Coupe
- 2012 BMW M5
- 2010 BMW M3 GTS
- 2005 BMW M3
- 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- 2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé
- 2000 BMW 323ti Sport
- 1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
- 1997 BMW M3
- 1995 BMW 850CSi
- 1991 BMW M3
- 1988 BMW M5
- 1981 BMW M1
- 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
- 1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL
- 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
Brabham
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 1967 Brabham BT24
Bugatti
- 2019 Bugatti Divo
- 2018 Bugatti Chiron
- 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
- 1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
Buick
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 1970 Buick GSX
C
Cadillac
- 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
- 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
- 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
Caterham
- 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
Chaparral
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
Chevrolet
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
- 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
- 2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports Oreca FLM09
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 1976 Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
Chrysler
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
D
DA Automobiles
- 2011 DS Automobiles Citroën DS 3 Racing
Datsun
- 1979 Datsun #33 280ZX Turbo
- 1970 Datsun 510
- 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster
Dodge
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
- 2013 Dodge Dart GT
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
- 1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo
- 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Donkervoort
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
E
Eagle
- 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
- 1967 Eagle-Westlake T1G
Exomotive
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5
F
Formula
- 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z
Ferrari
- 2020 Ferrari Roma
- 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
- 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO
- 2018 Ferrari Portofino
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
- 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- 2015 Ferrari F12tdf
- 2014 Ferrari California T
- 2014 Ferrari FXX K
- 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione
- 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- 1998 Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP
- 1995 Ferrari F50
- 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
- 1992 Ferrari 512 TR
- 1987 Ferrari F40
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641
- 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 1982 Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM
- 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2
- 1970 Ferrari 512 S
- 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 1964 Ferrari F-158 F1
- 1963 Ferrari 250LM
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
- 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
- 1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport
Ford
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2017 Ford GT
- 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
- 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
- 2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC
- 2005 Ford Ford GT
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1992 Ford Falcon GT
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
- 1982 Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT
- 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
- 1964 Ford GT40 Mk I
G
Ginetta
- 2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1
H
Holden
- 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
- 1988 Holden VL Commodore Group A SV
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
- 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
- 1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327
Honda
- 2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
- 2018 Honda Civic Type R
- 2009 Honda S2000 CR
- 2005 Honda NSX-R
- 2004 Honda Civic Type R
- 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH
- 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 1991 Honda CR-X SiR
- 1970 Honda S800
- 1967 Honda RA300
HSV
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
- 1996 HSV GTSR
Hyundai
- 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
I
Infiniti
- 2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
- 2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe
- 2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe
J
Jaguar
- 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe
- 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
- 1961 Jaguar E-type
- 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
- 1956 Jaguar D-Type
K
Koenigsegg
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS
KTM
- 2020 KTM X-Bow GT2
- 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4
- 2013 KTM X-Bow R
L
Lamborghini
- 2021 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- 2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
- 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2013 Lamborghini Veneno
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- 1972 Lamborghini Jarama S
- 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
Lexus
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
- 2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport
- 2010 Lexus LFA
Lola
- 1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
- 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
Lotus
- 2023 Lotus Emira
- 2020 Lotus Evija
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 2011 Lotus Evora S
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
- 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
- 1967 Lotus Type 49
Lynk
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
- 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
M
Maserati
- 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
- 2004 Maserati MC12
- 1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup
- 1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
- 1957 Maserati 300 S
- 1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 PininFarina Berlinetta
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
Mazda
- 2016 Mazda MX-5
- 2015 Mazda Formula Mazda
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
- 2013 Mazda MX-5
- 2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
- 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A
- 1997 Mazda RX-7
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
- 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
- 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7
- 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
- 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE
- 1973 Mazda RX-3
- 1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II
McLaren
- 2021 McLaren 765LT
- 2020 McLaren GT
- 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe
- 2018 McLaren 720S Coupe
- 2018 McLaren Senna
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 1993 McLaren F1
- 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
- 1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23
- 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
- 1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B
- 1966 McLaren M2B
Mercedes
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
- 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
- 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport A-Class
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
- 2004 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe
- 1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
Mercury
- 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
Merkur
- 1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti
MG
- 2021 MG MG6 XPower
- 1966 MG MGB GT
- 1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam
MINI
- 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 1965 MINI Cooper S
Mitsubishi
- 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
- 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
- 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
- 1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R
- 1997 Mitsubishi GTO
- 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
N
NIO
- 2016 NIO EP9
Nissan
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
- 2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO
- 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO
- 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)
- 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
- 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K's
- 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
- 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R
- 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX
- 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)
- 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo
- 1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette
- 1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette
- 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382
- 1967 Nissan R380 II
O
Oldsmobile
- 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
Opel
- 1979 Opel Kadett C GT/E
P
Pagani
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC
Peugeot
- 2011 Peugeot 308 GTI
- 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
Plymouth
- 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi
Pontiac
- 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
Porsche
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2021 Porsche Mission R
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
- 2015 Porsche #19 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2007 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2004 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT
- 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau
- 1993 Porsche 928 GTS
- 1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S
- 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS
- 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
- 1970 Porsche 914/6
- 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
- 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
- 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
R
Radical
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
RAESR
- 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed
Renault
- 2018 Renault Megane R.S.
- 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept
- 2008 Renault Megane R26.R
- 2003 Renault Sport Clio V6
- 1993 Renault Clio Williams
- 1980 Renault 5 Turbo
- 1967 Renault 8 Gordini
Rimac
- 2021 Rimac Nevera
- 2019 Rimac Concept Two
S
Saleen
- 2018 Saleen S1
- 2004 Saleen S7
Shelby
- 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
- 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra
Subaru
- 2022 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru STI S209
- 2015 Subaru WRX STI
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2011 Subaru WRX STI
- 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
- 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STi Version
- 1990 Subaru Legacy RS
T
Toyota
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
- 2003 Toyota Celica Sport Specialty II
- 1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- 1995 Toyota MR2 GT
- 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
- 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185
- 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT
- 1989 Toyota MR2 SC
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
- 1974 Toyota Celica GT
- 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
TVR
- 2018 TVR Griffith
U
Ultima
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
V
Vauxhall
- 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
- 2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
- 2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR
- 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
Volkswagen
- 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
- 1998 Volkswagen Gti VR6 Mk3
- 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
- 1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v
- 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
Volvo
- 1997 Volvo 850 R
VUHL
- 2017 VUHL 05RR
X
Xpeng
- 2020 Xpeng P7
Z
Zenvo
- 2019 Zenvo TSR-S
Forza Motorsport (2023): What are the Gift Cars?
Gift Cars are gifts from the developers for accomplishing various tasks. The conditions for these rewards can range from playing previous titles in the series or participating in promotional events for newly announced expansions, DLC, or games.
Once you have completed a Gift Car's prerequisites, it will be mailed to you through the in-game Message Center. Do note that some Gift Cars are only available for a limited time.
Loyalty Cars
Loyalty Cars are rewards for playing previous Forza Motorsport or Forza Horizon titles.
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition (Loyalty reward for playing a previous Forza Motorsport or Horizon game).
Forza Motorsport (2023): What are the DLC Cars?
As the name implies, DLC Cars are cars added to the game through updates, DLC, microtransactions, or expansions like Forza Motorsport’s Car Pass.
Car Pass Cars
Purchasing the Car Pass for this game will grant players access to 30 new cars that will be added post-launch, one per week.
- 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI #22 Experion Racing — October 5
- 2019 Dodge Challenger #9 American V8 Road Racing TA — October 12
- 1999 Nissan NISMO Clarion R391 #23 — October 19
- 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé — October 26
Reward Cars
Reward Cars are in-game cars that are added through updates and can only be unlocked by complete Featured or Open Tours in the Builder’s Cup or Featured Multiplayer game modes.
- 2020 Acura ARX-05 #6 DPi — Featured Tour Reward Car
Put the pedal to the metal with your favorite cars
With this list, you will have easy-to-remember access to some of your favorite cars and beat your rivals online in one of the best Xbox games. Be sure to bookmark this guide and come back regularly and as we will update this list with new cars that will be added to the game in the future through updates, promotional event gifts, DLC, and more.
If you wish to learn more about Forza Motorsport (2023), check out our preview and upcoming review.
Forza Motorsport (2023) officially releases on October 10, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For those who preorder the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you get early access on Oct. 5, 2023. Our Forza Motorsport review goes live on Oct. 4 at 3:01 a.m. ET.
