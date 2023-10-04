Forza Motorsport is now opening its doors to players through early access, ahead of Game Pass launch

What you need to know

The next generation of Forza Motorsport is finally here, and players are now gaining access.

Early access to Forza Motorsport (2023) opens its doors on Oct. 5, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

Forza Motorsport early access is open to all Premium Edition and Premium Add-Ons Bundle owners.

The full launch of Forza Motorsport (2023), including to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, is on Oct. 10, 2023.

Time to start your engines, racers. After over six years of waiting, the doors are finally opening for the next generation of Forza Motorsport. Well, they're opening for some players. Forza Motorsport (2023) enjoys five days of early access, available to those who purchased the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

That's still five days of early access to one of the best Xbox games of the year, with a roster of over 500 cars, 20 tracks, and a ton of game modes and races to enjoy. In our Forza Motorsport (2023) review, I concluded that Turn 10 Studios had achieved a new height for the simulation racing series, with some of the best driving I've ever experienced in a racing game. It's not perfect, but it'll undoubtedly improve after launch.

You can check out the Forza Motorsport (2023) launch trailer below.

So when exactly can you start burning rubber in Forza Motorsport? Well, Forza Motorsport (2023)'s early access begins on Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. local time. Whenever midnight strikes for you, that's your cue to hop into your first, next-gen Forza Motorsport race. Everyone else will have to wait a few days to join in the fun, but we'll all get the same entirely rebuilt physics engine and driving systems, the best accessibility in any racing game, and Forza's strongest multiplayer suite yet.

When Forza Motorsport (2023) fully releases on Oct. 10, 2023, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can still purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle to get early access, or wait for the full rollout.