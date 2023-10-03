Forza Motorsport (2023) tracks: Full track and circuit list, new additions, and more
Here's where you'll be putting your driving skills to the test in the Forza Motorsport reboot.
As is expected of an extensive, high-level reboot of Xbox's fan-favorite racing franchise, Forza Motorsport (2023) is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games coming out this year for car-lovers and fans of skillful simulated driving. Folks that want an arcade-style experience in an open world setting will prefer Forza Horizon 5, but if you're looking to embark on thrilling closed-circuit races while getting behind the wheel of the fastest cars in the world, Forza Motorsport is for you.
One of the biggest reasons why Forza Motorsport has proven to be so popular in the past is that it offers players tons of fictional and immaculately recreated tracks from real life to race on. The upcoming reboot is no different, and ahead of its scheduled release on Oct. 10, developer Turn 10 Studios has revealed every circuit that will be in the game at launch, as well as a handful of the ones coming in post-launch updates.
Everything you need to know about these tracks can be found below, including a full initial track list, a list of every track we know is coming in the future, and official details about Forza Motorsport's DLC track release schedule. Note that all of these circuits have been completely rebuilt from the ground up for top-tier visuals and accuracy, and will feature a dynamic time-of-day cycle, weather systems, and tracks that "rubber in" and adjust to temperature changes as they're driven on.
Forza Motorsport (2023): New and upcoming tracks
In a similar manner to how Turn 10 Studios has plans to bring plenty of additional Forza Motorsport cars to the game, the developer will add lots of new tracks to race on over time as well. Some of these have even been revealed ahead of the game's launch, all of which have been listed below along with their official release windows.
After Forza Motorsport goes live and some time passes, we're sure to learn more about other new tracks coming in the future, too. Make sure to check back frequently for all the latest information, as we'll be updating this article right away whenever new details are given.
November 2023
- Yas Marina
December 2023
- New unknown track
Spring 2024
- Nordschleife
Forza Motorsport (2023): Full track and circuit list
Forza Motorsport will launch with 20 tracks for players to compete on, all of which will feature updated layouts, dynamic time-of-day and weather, and roads that react to changing conditions over the course of each race. Many of these tracks exist in the real world, but some of them, such as Grand Oak Raceway, are completely fictional. Also, five of them have never been in a Motorsport title before, giving longtime fans several new locations to master.
We've listed all 20 of these tracks in alphabetical order below, along with links to any existing official video reveals for them. These short clips provide a solid look at each circuit's layout and visuals, giving you a good idea of what to expect when you put pedal to the metal.
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Eaglerock Speedway
- Grand Oak Raceway
- Hakone Circuit
- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
- Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe
- Lime Rock Park
- Maple Valley
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Mugello Circuit
- Nürburgring GP
- Road America
- Silverstone Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway
- Watkins Glen International Speedway
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Forza Motorsport (2023): DLC track release schedule
In terms of when players can expect new DLC tracks to come out in the future, Turn 10 has assured players in an official blog post that they'll be coming "on a regular basis." However, while Forza Motorsport will be getting consistent updates every month, these won't always include new circuits to race on "due to the extensive development timeline required to accurately rebuild these detailed environments to work with our new physics systems."
Ultimately, it's safe to say that there will likely be a fresh track to enjoy every 1-3 months or so, with larger and more complicated ones likely taking longer to develop and release. If the developers end up changing their plans, though, we'll make sure this section reflects the latest details.
Keep track of your favorite tracks!
The Forza Motorsport reboot is starting out strong with a suite of 20 varied and unique circuits to test your driving skills on, but as we race towards the future, that number is going to grow significantly. To keep track of what's new and what's coming soon, make sure you bookmark this guide and check back regularly for the latest news on Forza DLC tracks.
Our review of the game will be here soon, but in the meantime, don't miss our Forza Motorsport preview and our look at what to expect from Forza Motorsport from my colleague Zachary Boddy. Spoiler alert: they make it sound like it's pretty awesome.
Forza Motorsport (2023) officially releases on Oct. 10, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For those who preorder the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you get early access on Oct. 5, 2023. Our Forza Motorsport review goes live on Oct. 4 at 3:01 a.m. ET.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.