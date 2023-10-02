What to expect from Forza Motorsport (2023), before our full review

After six years of waiting, Forza Motorsport is finally just days away.

At the end of August, I was given the opportunity to preview the new Forza Motorsport and discuss the monumental release with members of Turn 10 Studios and Xbox. What I played gave me a lot of hope for this evolutionary reboot for the Forza Motorsport franchise.

It's taken a while to make happen, but we now have a quick video summarizing what to expect from Forza Motorsport (2023) with information (and footage) from my preview. It couldn't come at a better moment, because you can expect Windows Central's full Forza Motorsport review on Oct. 4, 2023, at 3:01 a.m. ET.

During my Forza Motorsport preview, I was able to go hands-on with the first hour or so of campaign gameplay, and interview Turn 10 Studios general manager Dan Greenawalt. I learned a lot about how the Forza team has been rebuilding the Motorsport series from the ground up with all-new physics, driving mechanics, core gameplay loops, and tracks. There's also a renewed focus on competition, skill, and falling in love with our cars.

Turn 10 plans to share this newly focused vision with more players, too, as Forza Motorsport (2023) counts among the most accessible games I have ever played. More players than ever before will be able to experience this flagship simulation racing game, and that's good for Forza, good for the industry, and good for us. There's a lot to love and a lot to be excited for, but there's also a lot I simply couldn't see during my limited preview.

The above video will give you all the insight you need from that preview, but you'll need to wait just a little bit longer for my full, in-depth breakdown of absolutely everything Forza Motorsport (2023) includes. Will this be the new best Xbox racing game? Will it put a Forza Motorsport on the list for the greatest Xbox games of 2023? Did Turn 10 Studios actually succeed in its ambitions to deliver a next-generation simulation racing title? Stay tuned to Windows Central — my review is coming soon.

Forza Motorsport (2023) officially releases on Oct. 10, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For those who preorder the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you get early access on Oct. 5, 2023. My Forza Motorsport review goes live on Oct. 4 at 3:01 a.m. ET.