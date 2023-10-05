One of the VIP membership cars in Forza Motorsport tearing it up at Miami-Homestead.

Is the Forza Motorsport VIP membership worth buying? As in past years, don't need the Forza Motorsport VIP membership to enjoy the game, it simply offers you more. If you're going to play a lot and want to increase the rate you earn credits, it's worth investing in. But right now, you can't buy it on its own, only in the Premium add-ons bundle. It's also the only way to get the five Forza Edition cars it includes, so if you're wanting to drive these, you're going to want it.

Forza Motorsport is here and with the reboot of the franchise returns some familiar features, like the trusty old VIP membership. As in previous years, it's an optional add-on to the game, though buyers of certain editions will get it included.

What's different, at least at the initial launch of this year's Forza Motorsport, is how you get it. Right now, it isn't available on its own, only as a part of a bigger premium pack.

What the Forza Motorsport VIP membership gives you

The biggest reason to have the Forza Motorsport VIP membership is the permanent 2x boost on the base rate you get for earning credits. A faster rate of earning credits means a faster increase on your bank account and such a faster rate of being able to buy that sweet new ride.

The VIP membership also gives you some special VIP driver suits, player card and crown flair. If that wasn't enough, you also get five special "Forza Edition" cars included. These are:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition

2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Forza Edition

2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition

How to get the Forza Motorsport VIP membership

In past years, you've been able to buy yourself the Forza VIP life as a separate pack if you wished. Right now, that's not the case with the new Forza Motorsport. It's currently only available as part of the "Premium Add-ons pack" which also supplies the car pass and two car packs to kit out your garage.

It's also what you need to play the game ahead of its October 10 general release, be that through Game Pass or buying the game outright. Just as with Starfield, Game Pass subscribers can top up with this and get early access.

There's no official word on whether the VIP membership will be available separately in the future, but it does have a tile in the in-game store, so we're hopeful. At the time of writing we're still in the early access phase where the only ones playing have the Premium Edition or the add-ons bundle, so we'll have to see what transpires when general release rolls around.