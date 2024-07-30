These Govee X Evangelion smart gaming RGB lights will have you pouring one out for your bank account

What you need to know

Govee, creator of smart home lighting products, has announced a collaboration with Evangelion for a new range of gaming lights.

Evangelion is a Japanese mecha anime series set in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. These lights feature signature EA-01 design elements, futuristic dual-layered transparent construction, and preset battle effect scenes.

The range consists of 3 new items: Evangelion Gaming Light Bars for $89.99, Glide Y Lights for $179.99, and the Gaming Wall Light for $199.99.

If you like Japanese animation and giant robots, chances are you've encountered the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion series. In possibly one of the best-looking collaborations we've ever seen, Govee has just released a beautiful Govee X Evangelion range of gaming lights. With a purple/green colorway and striking transparent faceplates, these lights are a feast for the eyes.

Image 1 of 4 Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Transform your gaming space into a vibrant battle station with Govee x Evangelion Gaming Lights Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Customize your gaming atmosphere with 16 million color combinations and themes Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Step into the world of Evangelion with Govee's special edition Mecha-Style Gaming Lights. Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) A lot of thought has gone into the design of the Govee x Evangelion product boxes, not one to throw away.

The range consists of 3 new additions to Govee's existing gaming lighting, and Govee haven't just slapped a custom sticker on their product boxes. All come boxed in a special edition Govee x Evangelion case that we're sure to see on many Youtube unboxing videos in the weeks to come. The range starts from $89.99 for the gaming light bars, up to $199.99 for the wall light. Here's where you can grab each item on Amazon.

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Light Bars | $89.99 at Amazon Bring the action of Tokyo-3 to your gaming setup. Made with an EVA-inspired aesthetic, let these dynamic light bars feature 8 EVA-inspired lighting effects and let you tap to instantly switch between 62 preset scenes.

Govee x EVANGELION Glide Y Lights | $179.99 at Amazon



Transform your home with these Y-lights that create stunning metallic lighting effects. Enjoy 16.8 million colors in DIY Mode and over 40 Scene Modes.

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Wall Light | $199.99 at Amazon



This model features the iconic EVA-01 colors and designs. It combines a translucent faceplate with dynamic backlighting and a diffused light strip for a 3D effect. The replaceable faceplate offers multiple design options. It includes triangle and square connectors for up to 12 configurations, like hexagons for the AT Field or Spear of Longinus.

We've reviewed a bunch of Govee gaming lights here at Windows Central, from the Govee DreamView G1 Pro to the Govee AI sync box to even the Govee Neon Rope Light — and the range never disappoints.



The best thing about these Govee x Evangelion lights is that they look just as striking with the lights off, and as we all know, any tech that's transparent automatically gets points for style. This new collab stands out with its cybernetic translucent faceplates and balanced diffused lighting strips that give a 3D effect. They also come with 8 Evangelion-themed presets to "replicate battle sequences" from Evangelion. While most of the promotional materials showcase the purple/green combinations, you can fully customize your lights and presets as with other Govee products.

Image 1 of 6 Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee) Govee x Evangelion lights (Image credit: Govee)

A must for Evangelion fans

I have family members who are huge fans of Evangelion and will love these lights, so I do appreciate that Govee has put out a range that starts under $100. You can just purchase the light bars for just $89.99 if you don't want to go all out (or completely empty your bank account). Though, I expect die-hard fans will want the full collection and I don't blame them.



All products from the Govee x Evangelion line will work seamlessly with any other Govee lighting you have, the easy-to-use UI of the Govee app, and your smart home products like Google Home and Alexa.