Here's the Dragon's Dogma 2 full map revealed

Dragon's Dogma 2 is here, and its fantasy world is as rich as it is absolutely huge. It is a solo adventure action RPG with heart-clenching combat that lets players choose their own path in this inhospitable land. You create your own appearance for your Arisen, and we've already seen some imaginative designs via the character creation. Choose your vocation, your party of pawns, and how to approach different head-scratching quests. You may be only a few hours in thinking, "How big can this world really get?" Well, we have a full map uncovered here to show you just how big.

There are no instantly gratifying fast travel systems in Dragon's Dogma 2, though you can skip traveling time by catching an ox cart. You can also unlock a port crystal in the first main city, and obtain some magical items to place your own around the map. Seeing how big the world is will hopefully help you be more strategic with where you place these as you play through your Arisen's story.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Full map

The full map in Dragon's Dogma 2 - click the top right corner to expand to full screen (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

I've only uncovered a very small portion of this map, and it's taken me hours, but our editor Jez Corden, who gave the game 4.5/5 in his Dragon's Dogma 2 review, has kindly offered a fully uncovered shot of the wider world at large which is split between two majoy kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl. Speaking of which, here's how to get into Battahl with or without a permit.



Click on the image to see it on the full screen (or open in another tab) and zoom in on any areas of interest. Be careful with placing those Port Crystals; you only get a handful in the game. There is the opportunity to purchase Port Crystals, but we recommend playing through and earning the rewards the game gives you. Check out our guide to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2. Or rather, the lack of it.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

