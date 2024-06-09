How to farm treasure goblins in Diablo 4

Gold is a valuable currency in Diablo 4, especially if you want to craft your own Uber Unique which costs an eye-watering 50 million gold, at the moment an event is running to help line your coffers.



The March of the Goblins event is currently taking place up until June 13, along with an active Mother's Blessing, meaning more XP, more Gold, and, more importantly, more goblins. Goblins which are now dropping huge bags of loot.



You may not have been lucky enough to come across some of these rumored double spawns yet. If you're still on the hunt, here's a guaranteed step-by-step method to get lots of Goblins out to party.



1. Craft Nightmare Dungeon Sigils

Craft sigils of level 41-50 at the Occultist (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Visit the Occultist in any town (the guy who imprints aspects onto your gear) and tab over to the 'Craft Sigil' tab, if you're low on materials you can salvage the Sigils you have.



Craft Sigils of level 41-50 and look at the affixes, you're looking for the Extra Shrines affix.

The Extra Shrines affix will give you a high chance of a Greed shrine, and more goblins. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Why level 41-50? Blizzard has confirmed that this level guarantees that any spawning Goblins are at least level 80+ and thus drop higher-level rewards. Additionally you need to be able to run past the enemies and not die, so I wouldn't suggest crafting any higher than this.

2. Look for the Greed shrine (avoid killing enemies)

Hover over the shrine or walk near it to see what type it is (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Try and run past all of the monsters in your dungeon, you're going to want to save them until you find the shrine you need. There is nothing worse than finding a Greed shrine and having nothing to kill for loot!



Ignore ALL SHRINES and ALL ENEMIES until you find the Greed shrine. (If you see Protection feel free to hit it to keep you alive). Some dungeons may only have a Greed shrine in the second area, in which case you have to kill enemies to progress. Do what you need to do.



Once you find the shrine and have a nice group of enemies running after you, activate it. You'll now run around killing everything, do not stop to pick up loot; make the most of the buff and kill as much as you can, and pick up the spoils afterward. You'll be drowning in gold and hopefully see a bunch of goblin spawns.



With this method and the event I'm currently seeing on average 6 goblins per shrine.

3. Rinse, repeat, PROFIT.

Opening my Goblin treasure bags (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Once your Greed shrine has worn off, you can either complete the dungeon, or simply exit and start a new one. You should end up with a bunch of sweet bags of treasure in your inventory following this method.



Works 60% of the time. All of the time. By which I mean, you may be unlucky and get a dungeon with no Greed shrine at all, but don't worry — back out and make another Sigil!

