How to get a mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is has a larger world to explore than any of the games that come before it in the franchise. Lucky for us Blizzard have introduced mounts to make our traversal that much less laborious. Eagle eyed players in the beta may have already spotted the stables in some city hubs. but the elusive mount was kept behind lock and key. Whilst playing through Diablo 4's huge acts and story, you may start to wonder: when will I get my mount?

When can I unlock the mount in Diablo 4?

The horse is locked behind Quest: Donan's Favor but where is this quest? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, if you go to the stables you will be able to see the mount but not actually use it. Frustratingly, the horse is locked behind a named quest 'Donan's Favor'. It does not tell you where this quest is, only that you must continue through the story campaign to unlock it.



We can tell you that it is impossible to miss this quest as you progress the story, so do not worry about having to find it. You won’t miss it, but you can’t rush to get it either. The quest only starts at the beginning of Act 4.

How to complete Donan's Favor in Diablo 4

Donan's Favor becomes a priority quest available at the beginning of Act 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

When you start Act 4 in Diablo 4, you’ll see a Priority Quest at the stables in Kyovashad.



The stable master will tell you to go see Donan, who has a surprise for you. Don’t get too excited, it’s not a birthday cake. It’s something better: a mount!



You can find Donan in the Cathedral of Light, which is in the same city. Just follow the smell of holy candles and horse manure.

Just give me the horse old man! (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Upon speaking to Donan, he'll make light of your lack of a reliable steed thus far, and give you the use of a horse. Praise be, we can now gallop throughout Sanctuary. No more trudging through the mud and the blood.

How to use the mount in Diablo 4

Dude, could we not have gone around the corpse? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Now that you have a horse, you can enjoy the thrill of galloping through Sanctuary. To do this, press the right trigger on your controller or the corresponding key on your PC. But don’t overdo it, your horse needs to rest too. You’ll see a cooldown meter that shows how long you can sprint before you need to slow down. Be mindful of your horse’s stamina as you dash through the bloody and gruesome landscapes.



The horse will also buck you off if it gets surrounded by enemies, so you can press the X button to jump off and into combat. You can also summon and dismiss your horse by pressing right on the D-pad.



And that’s how you get and use a mount in Diablo 4. If you want more tips and tricks for the game, check out our other guides on Diablo 4. We have everything from build guides to how to pet the dogs. Happy demon slaying!

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat.