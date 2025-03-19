Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Xbox Game Pass? No, Assassin's Creed Shadows is not available to play through Xbox Game Pass. However, you can access the game through Ubisoft+ Premium, which is Ubisoft's gaming subscription service. Note that this service is usable on both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, giving you some options for where to play.

Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't on Xbox Game Pass

Assassin's Creed is one of gaming's longest-running open-world franchises, and it's about to get one of its most ambitious new releases in years with Assassin's Creed Shadows. Its scheduled March 20 release date on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 is now imminent, with preorders and preloads available for those that would like to buy, download, and install the RPG ahead of the big launch.

Set in Sengoku-era Japan, Shadows is unique in that it features two playable protagonists with very different playstyles: the combat-centric samurai Yasuke and the agile and covert shinobi Naoe. As they adventure through the game's open world, players can freely switch between the two; each has their own side activities to engage with, along with individually stories that occasionally converge due to the events of the overall narrative. Because of this approach, Shadows appeals to fans of both Assassin's Creed's classic stealth gameplay and the action-heavy style that was prominent in games like 2020's Valhalla.

Given the popularity of the series, it's not surprising that tons of people are interested in checking out the title — especially with Assassin's Creed Shadows reviewing very well with critics. Naturally, that also means lots of folks are wondering if they'll be able to play the game through Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft's gaming subscription service that gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee.

If you're one of them, I'm sorry to say that Assassin's Creed Shadows is unfortunately not available on Game Pass; there hasn't been any official indication of the game appearing in the service's game library whatsoever, and if it was on Game Pass, that's something both Microsoft and Ubisoft would be heavily marketing. With that said, there is another service you can play it through, which I'll explain below.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Ubisoft Plus (Ubisoft+)?

If you prefer being stealthy and covert over going in the loud way, you'll like playing as Naoe more than Yasuke. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows may not be included in Xbox Game Pass, but that doesn't mean there's not a way to play it with a subscription service. Something many either don't know or forget about is that Ubisoft has its own program called Ubisoft Plus (Ubisoft+), and similar to Game Pass, its memberships give you access to the vast majority of Ubisoft's titles in exchange for a monthly rate.

The standard Classics tier of Ubisoft+ doesn't include brand new games like Shadows, but the $17.99/month Premium tier does. Additionally, Ubisoft+ Premium works on both Xbox Series X|S and PC, so you'd have the option of playing the new Assassin's Creed on both platforms if you subscribed to it (you'll have to link your Xbox and Ubisoft accounts). Note that unfortunately for PlayStation users, it's not available on PS5.

Even if you only sign up for Ubisoft+ Premium to play Assassin's Creed Shadows and nothing else, doing so will save you money as long as you complete the game in under a month or two and don't mind not having permanent access to the title. If you want to be able to replay it, though, I recommend just picking up a permanent copy on your platform of choice.

