Is BattleBit Remastered on Xbox? BattleBit Remastered isn’t currently available on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. The popular low-poly first-person shooter from SgtOkiDoki can only be played on PC.

BattleBit Remastered has rapidly become one of the biggest indie hits of 2023. While the rudimentary graphics harken back to a simpler time in gaming, the addictive 254-player online battlefield features chaotic first-person action and impressively robust destructible environments. Despite hitting a staggering concurrent peak of over 87,000 players and becoming the #1 top-selling game on Steam, BattleBit Remastered isn’t available for console players.

Franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield are juggernauts on Xbox and PlayStation, and there are obvious similarities between those blockbuster shooters and BattleBit Remastered. However, the small collective of teams working on BattleBit Remastered has a fraction of the operable resources of Activision and EA. In our modern video game landscape, it’s incredibly common for independent developers to target a single platform for launch. In the case of BattleBit Remastered, that means the multiplayer sandbox is only on PC for the time being.

Will BattleBit Remastered come to Xbox?

If history proves anything, wildly popular PC games frequently come to consoles. PUBG, Among Us, Phasmophobia, and Valheim are all recent examples of viral PC hits that found their way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Microsoft has also done an impressive job supporting Xbox Game Pass releases for console versions of indie standouts. So, while it’s impossible to declare with certainty that BattleBit Remastered will come to consoles if the interest and resources are there, it’s only a matter of time.

